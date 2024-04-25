Final 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Russell Brown predicts 4 trades with 5 quarterbacks drafted in the first round

It’s the best weekend of the year! I cannot wait to get to Downtown Detroit to walk the city, do radio and talk with all of the great fans in the NFL. It’s been great going through the draft process to figure out which players go to each team.

Over the last two drafts (2022 and 2023), there’s only been a total of 3 trades occurring on the day of each draft. In this draft, I predict that we’ll see 4 trades and 5 quarterbacks selected in the first round. Let’s take a look at which players go where in the 2024 NFL Draft!

This one has been evident for months now. Especially after the Bears traded Justin Fields to the Steelers, there’s no bigger need for Chicago than to get this pick right. One of the top players in the draft and to me, the best quarterback in the draft, Caleb Williams is the pick.

Whether it’s unclear which quarterback the Commanders prefer, one thing we do know is that they seem likely to keep this pick. With that, I think the quarterback that makes the most sense is Jayden Daniels. His touch downfield is great and his mobility is even better. He’ll be a weapon for offensive coordinators and it would be a wise choice for the Commanders to tap into his potential and his skill-set.

For weeks I’ve had Drake Maye penciled into this spot so my guess is as good as yours, folks. Also, would the Patriots really trade back to salvage their opportunity for potentially their next signal caller? Their roster is bad and they sure could use a left tackle but I’ll have them stay at this spot despite the trade talk. With that, I think Maye is a good selection to jump start their new regime in Foxborough.

Arizona Cardinals – Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Even though it’s fun to predict a trade back scenario for the Cardinals, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to pass on the best player in the draft. After all, the Cardinals have 6 picks in the top-100 and that includes two selections in the first round. They can get aggressive later in the draft but for now, they should stay put and take Harrison Jr., to give quarterback Kyler Murray a true number one receiver.

I’ve gone back and forth about a trade down with the Vikings and other teams but I just can’t see it happening right now. With that, we all know that Jim Harbaugh loves the offensive line and wants to run the football. Protecting Justin Herbert is a wise plan for Harbaugh as well so this selection makes sense. Part of me considered J.C. Latham in this spot as I’ve had multiple sources tell me that “Harbaugh loves him.” However, I think they’ll stick with the best tackle in the draft. Alt is athletic enough to play left or right tackle for the Chargers.

It’s no secret that the Giants have been researching the quarterbacks in this draft. I’d be somewhat surprised if they took Michael Penix Jr., in this spot but I guess anything is possible. Meanwhile, it sounds like they’re “off” on McCarthy. That said, I think Rome Odunze is just a home run pick for the Giants because he’s different from most receivers they have on the roster. They pass on the signal caller and reassess the draft board on day two.

Tennessee Titans – J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama

If Joe Alt is here, I think it’s a sprint to the podium spot for the Titans. With him gone, I think the Titans could pivot to Malik Nabers or one of the defensive players but ultimately, they need to ensure that Will Levis is well protected. J.C. Latham is a good athlete for his size and has some of the strongest hands of any tackle in the class.

Indianapolis Colts (Mock Trade with Atlanta) – Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

There’s been speculation that Nabers could be the first WR off the board. If he’s not, I think he falls right into this 8 or 9 range. There could be a deal that occurs from the Buffalo Bills or even the Los Angeles Rams but I think the Colts make sense by taking full advantage of quarterback Anthony Richardson being on a rookie deal. Adding Nabers gives them legit playmakers all over the field and makes them one of the more fun offenses in the league.



Mock Trade Details:

ATL Receives: 2024 1st-Round Pick (15th overall) and 2024 2nd-Round Pick (46th overall)

IND Receives: 2024 1st-Round Pick (8th overall)

Chicago Bears – Byron Murphy, IDL, Texas

I could see Dallas Turner or Brock Bowers in this spot but ultimately, I think this would be a terrific addition for the Bears. As much as I like Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens in the middle of their defensive line, Murphy provides more as a pass-rusher and a run defender. He could be a plug-and-play starter to help prevent the potential threats that the offenses in the NFC North present.

Went back and forth for about a week between Bowers and Fuaga but ultimately, I landed on Fuaga. That was the player that the Jets fell in love with at the Senior Bowl and with Joe Douglas being an offensive line guy, this just makes sense. This gives them guard and tackle flexibility to start the season and if anything were to happen with Tyron Smith or Morgan Moses, I think Fuaga can slide right into a starting tackle role for the Jets.

I could see the Vikings getting antsy and moving up but the more I talk with those connected to the Vikings, the thought is that they will keep the 11th and 23rd overall picks. With that, McCarthy falls right into the Vikings lap and they take their quarterback of the future. I think McCarthy is a great fit for Kevin O’Connell’s offense and him having Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison should bode well for his success.

Denver Broncos – Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

It wouldn’t surprise me if a team moved up for a pass-catcher or a cornerback in this spot. That said, Dallas Turner would be the best player available for the Broncos and that’s exactly what this team needs to do currently. Take the best player available and figure out who’s playing quarterback later.

Similar to the Broncos, the Raiders just need to add good football players. Despite the connections and interest in Michael Penix Jr, I think the Raiders will be interested in an offensive tackle such as Troy Fautanu. He’s athletic enough to play anywhere on the offensive line and certainly has the arm length necessary to play tackle.

There could be a scenario where Fashanu is off the board in this spot but ultimately, he ends up falling in the lap of the Saints. We all know about the left and right tackle needs for the Saints due to concerns of Ryan Ramczyk’s knee. With that, Fashanu should be a plug-and-play starter at either tackle position with great length and ability to anchor consistently.

Atlanta Falcons (Mock Trade with Indianapolis) – Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Fatu or Turner are real possibilities at 8th overall but with the Colts projected to move up, the Falcons are able to acquire additional capital and still get their guy. Latu is the best pure pass rusher in this draft and the only hold up for him to be locked into the top-10 is the medical concerns with his neck.

Mock Trade Details:

ATL Receives: 2024 1st-Round Pick (15th overall) and 2024 2nd-Round Pick (46th overall)

IND Receives: 2024 1st-Round Pick (8th overall)

For the last two days, we continuously hear about the Eagles having interest in a cornerback. The name that continues to be mentioned is Quinyon Mitchell and it’s easy to see why any team needing help at cornerback would have him at the top of their board. This could be a smoke screen to force other teams to draft a cornerback so a pass-catcher or offensive tackle gets within the reaching distance of the Eagles. For now, they add Mitchell to their secondary as he’s got some of the click-and-close ability of any cornerback we’ve seen in awhile.

Mock Trade Details:

SEA Receives: 2024 1st Round Pick (22nd overall) and 2024 2nd Round Pick (53rd overall)

PHI Receives: 2024 1st Round Pick (16th overall) and 2024 3rd Round Pick (81st overall)

It’ll be interesting where teams value Arnold as he’s a bit of a “wild man” with his lower body technique. However, his physicality and praise from Nick Saban won’t go unnoticed from NFL decision makers. The Jaguars need help on the perimeter and with teams like the Texans and Colts getting better on offense, this defense needs to stop the bleeding.

Cincinnati Bengals – Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Where does Bowers fit in the first round? If it’s not the Bears at 9 or Jets at 10, it feels like he slips outside of the top-15. Especially if the Colts trade up for a receiver. So with that, the Bowers’ fall stops here. By adding Bowers, the Bengals give themselves a legitimate receiving threat and it allows them to use their other tight end, Drew Sample in more of a blocking role while in max protection to keep Joe Burrow upright. That’s exactly what the LSU Tigers did with Burrow in college and it would be wise to consider it here for the Bengals.

Los Angeles Rams – Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

Could we see Amarius Mims in this spot? It could happen and one name that’s been mentioned is Chop Robinson. However, Jared Verse is a top-15 player in this draft and he’d be a great fit for a defensive line that just lost Aaron Donald. Verse may not be an interior player but he should be able to align in multiple spots while having the speed-to-power needed to disrupt the pocket.

Pittsburgh Steelers – Graham Barton, IOL, Duke

Sure feels like the Steelers have been connected to interior offensive lineman for much of the draft process. Preferably a center. With Barton staring them in the face, this just feels like a player they would take and we’d watch him carve out a starting role for the next 10-to-12 years in black and gold. Barton is a strong run blocker that looks to finish those blocks consistently and he’s athletic enough to play anywhere needed for the Steelers.

The two most common names brought to my attention for the Dolphins are Verse and Worthy. With Verse gone, the Dolphins select Worthy here and it makes all the sense in the world. Their offense already has one of the most explosive players in the league with Tyreek Hill and by adding Worthy, this just helps this offense take another step. There’s a lot of holes on the roster so I wouldn’t rule out a trade down with a team like the Cardinals but for now, they stay put and add another playmaker to their offense.

Seattle Seahawks (Mock Trade with Philadelphia) – Cooper Dejean, CB, Iowa

This would be a perfect scenario for the Seahawks as they get additional draft capital and a player I’d have them take at 16th overall. Dejean just fits what Mike Macdonald could use for his defense with the cover 3 and quarters coverage that he runs. Dejean could play cornerback or safety and would be able to contribute on special teams as a returner.

Mock Trade Details:

SEA Receives: 2024 1st Round Pick (22nd overall) and 2024 2nd Round Pick (53rd overall)

PHI Receives: 2024 1st Round Pick (16th overall) and 2024 3rd Round Pick (81st overall)

Minnesota Vikings – Jer’Zhan Newton, IDL, Illinois

If the Vikings keep the 23rd overall pick, I think they end up landing on a defensive player like Darius Robinson or Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton. Reason I mention Robinson is because at the Senior Bowl two years ago, I heard Brian Flores just talking about the speed-to-power that Derrick Hall had and I could see the same thing about Robinson. That said, I think Newton is a first round type of player and he’d be a great addition to the Vikings bone thin interior defensive line. Newton has quick hands and he shows a good motor in run support.

The Cowboys draft plan should be about adding talent to their offensive line and a running back. With no running back worthy of a first round selection, Tyler Guyton is the player that makes a lot of sense for Dallas. They need a starting right tackle and if Guyton can stay healthy, he can certainly be that type of player at some point as a rookie. He’s got a great first step and there’s plenty of power behind his hands.

Green Bay Packers – Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

To me, this would be the best landing spot for Mims in the first round. He could sit behind Zach Tom for a season, if needed or he could play right tackle as Tom moves inside to guard or center. There’s been discussions of Tom making that move so while Mims is a bit of a project due to only starting 7 games in college, he’s incredibly athletic for a player of his size. Protecting Jordan Love and keeping the Packers offense flowing should be a top priority.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

While I don’t view Chop Robinson as a first round player, I can still see why teams would value him. Meanwhile, I’ve heard that he’s interviewed incredibly well. The Bucs would be thrilled to add his first step explosiveness to the mix of Joe Tyron-Shoyinka, Yaya Diaby and Randy Gregory. With Robinson, he’ll need to get home more consistently versus the pass and become more consistent against the run but this would be a good landing spot for him in the first round.

Arizona Cardinals (via HOU) – Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Like I mentioned with the Dolphins pick, I could see the Cardinals moving up from the 27th overall pick rather than moving down from the 4th overall pick. That said, I’ll keep them here to take Nate Wiggins. He does struggle as a tackler but his long speed, effort and press-man ability is worthy of a first round pick.

Buffalo Bills – Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Every mock draft that I’ve done, I struggle on where to place Brian Thomas Jr from LSU. In this spot, he falls in the lap of the Bills and that’s mostly because I could see them considering a move up for him. He’s a player that I’ve labeled as the “slot fade king” and with his vertical ability, he seems destined to catch touchdown passes from Josh Allen.

Washington Commanders (Mock Trade with Detroit) – Jordan Morgan, IOL, Arizona

There’s been a lot of buzz around Patrick Paul from Houston as a first round pick and I do wonder if the Lions are one of the teams that are interested in him. But one of the worst kept secrets in this draft is the Commanders using their draft capital to get back into the first round for offensive line help. One player they’ve met with is Jordan Morgan from Arizona and he’s a player with 32 ⅞” arms so a move to guard could happen. But the Commanders move up and try him at tackle to protect their new franchise quarterback, Jayden Daniels.

Mock Trade Details:

DET Receives: 2024 2nd Round Pick (36th overall) and 2024 3rd Round Pick (100th overall)

WAS Receives: 2024 1st Round Pick (29th overall)

I’m still a firm believer that Christian Haynes could be the pick in this spot. We’ll see if that happens or not but with Kool-Aid McKinstry available, I think he’d be an ideal fit for the Ravens due to how well he plays in press-man and ability to tackle on the perimeter. Keep in mind, Ozzie Newsome may not be the general manager anymore but he’s still got a key role in the organization so I think that pipeline between the Ravens and Alabama players is a real thing.

Las Vegas Raiders (Mock Trade with San Francisco) — Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

The 49ers just feel like they’re in such a weird place as a team. There’s all types of connections to them moving on from one of their receivers but it’s unclear if they actually do. With that, I think they’d be more than happy to trade out of this spot and let a team like the Raiders jump up and get their quarterback of the future.

Mock Trade Details:

SF Receives: 2024 2nd Round Pick (44th overall), 2024 4th Round Pick (70th overall) & 2025 5th Round Pick

LV Receives: 2024 1st Round Pick (31st overall)

There could be a real connection with Kingsley Suamatia here, especially with Andy Reid playing at BYU back in the day. However, the Chiefs traded away one of their best defensive players in L’Jarius Sneed and I think that may force the Chiefs to take a corner sooner rather than later. Sainristil is just a playmaker that is always around the football and he can play inside or outside for a defense. Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo would know exactly how to use him for his defense.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire