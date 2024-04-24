Final 2024 1st-round mock draft: Cardinals make big trade up from No. 27

The 2024 NFL Draft begins Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET in Detroit. After weeks and months of analysis and speculation, NFL teams will select 32 players in the first round to join their teams.

The Arizona Cardinals, along with the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, have two selections in the first round.

Quarterbacks are expected to be selected with the first three selections.

But how will it go?

Below are my final projections and predictions for the first round.

