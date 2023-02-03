Final 2023 SEC East recruiting rankings

The Georgia Bulldogs run the SEC East. Georgia continues to recruit at a championship level after winning back-to-back national championships. However, Alabama landed the nation’s best recruiting class.

How is the rest of the SEC East division recruiting? Tennessee secured its best class in several years. Florida and South Carolina both signed top-20 recruiting classes.

Overall, the SEC continues to be the best recruiting conference in the country and it does not look like that will change any time soon.

Here’s the final recruiting rankings for all seven teams in the SEC East:

Vanderbilt Commodores (22 commits, No. 51 class)

Vanderbilt is a tough program to recruit from. The Commodores actually pulled in the No. 31 class during the 2022 recruiting cycle, but the class of 2023 recruiting cycle was a little disappointing.

Vandarebilt adds one four-star recruit and 21 three-star recruits.

Missouri Tigers (19 commits, No. 33 class)

Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz got some major recruiting wins with the class of 2022. However, the Tigers did not do as well with the 2023 cycle. Missouri is adding five four-star recruits and 14 three-star prospects with its class of 2023.

Kentucky Wildcats (19 commits, No. 31 class)

Mark Stoops and Kentucky had a mixed bag season in 2022. The Wildcats went 7-5 and made a bowl game, but then lost 21-0 to Iowa. Additionally, Kentucky was disappointed to lose to Vanderbilt.

Kentucky follows the 2022 season up with a signing class that features eight four-star recruits and 11 three-star recruits.

South Carolina Gamecocks (24 commits, No. 16 class)

Shane Beamer and South Carolina are one of the only winners of National Signing Day. Most of the major recruits signed during the early signing period, but South Carolina added five-star Nyckoles Harbor, who is their top recruit.

The Gamecocks also signed 11 four-star recruits and 12 three-star recruits.

Florida Gators (20 commits, No. 14 class)

Billy Napier and Florida signed 20 players including 18 four-star recruits. The Gators need to see some of their talent translate to success on the field. Florida has added consecutive top-20 recruiting classes under Napier.

Tennessee Volunteers (25 commits, No. 9 class)

Josh Heupel carries momentum into the 2023 college football season. The Volunteers return a lot of talent for next season and added a strong recruiting class.

Some folks consider Tennessee early enrollee Nico Iamaleava, a five-star quarterback, to be the best recruit in the class of 2023. Tennessee signed 12 four-stars and 12 three-stars to pair with Iamaleava.

Georgia Bulldogs (26 commits, No. 2 class)

Kirby Smart and Georgia are the class of the SEC East. The Bulldogs are consistently the best recruiting team in the division.

Georgia signed five five-stars, 17 four-stars, and four three-star recruits. The Bulldogs could still add a commitment from five-star tight end Duce Robinson too.

