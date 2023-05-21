Final 2023 SEC baseball regular-season standings

The 2023 Southeastern Conference baseball regular-season concluded on Saturday.

Arkansas and Florida are 2023 SEC regular-season co-champions.

Tennessee (16-14) finished fourth in the SEC East division.

The Southeastern Conference Tournament will be held May 23-28 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the conference standings made the SEC Tournament. Ole Miss and Mississippi State did not qualify.

Tuesday’s contests in the SEC Tournament will be single-elimination. Games starting on Wednesday will be double-elimination.

All SEC Tournament games will be televised by SEC Network, while the championship game on May 28 can be watched on ESPN2 (3 p.m. EDT).

Below are final 2023 SEC regular-season standings.

SEC East 1: Florida

Overall record: 42-13

SEC record: 20-10

SEC win percentage: .667

SEC East 2: Vanderbilt

Overall record: 37-17

SEC record: 19-11

SEC win percentage: .633

SEC East 3: South Carolina

Overall record: 38-17

SEC record: 16-13

SEC win percentage: .552

SEC East 4: Tennessee

Overall record: 38-18

SEC record: 16-14

SEC win percentage: .533

SEC East 5: Kentucky

Overall record: 36-17

SEC record: 16-14

SEC win percentage: .533

SEC East 6: Georgia

Overall record: 29-26

SEC record: 11-19

SEC win percentage: .367

SEC East 7: Missouri

Overall record: 30-23

SEC record: 10-20

SEC win percentage: .333

SEC West 1: Arkansas

Overall record: 39-15

SEC record: 20-10

SEC win percentage: .667

SEC West 2: LSU

Overall record: 42-13

SEC record: 19-10

SEC win percentage: .655

SEC West 3: Auburn

Overall record: 33-19-1

SEC record: 17-13

SEC win percentage: .567

SEC West 4: Alabama

Overall record: 38-17

SEC record: 16-14

SEC win percentage: .533

SEC West 5: Texas A&M

Overall record: 31-23

SEC record: 13-16

SEC win percentage: .448

SEC West 6: Mississippi State

Overall record: 27-25

SEC record: 9-20

SEC win percentage: .310

SEC West 7: Ole Miss

Overall record: 25-29

SEC record: 6-24

SEC win percentage: .200

