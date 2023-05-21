Final 2023 SEC baseball regular-season standings
The 2023 Southeastern Conference baseball regular-season concluded on Saturday.
Arkansas and Florida are 2023 SEC regular-season co-champions.
Tennessee (16-14) finished fourth in the SEC East division.
The Southeastern Conference Tournament will be held May 23-28 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the conference standings made the SEC Tournament. Ole Miss and Mississippi State did not qualify.
Tuesday’s contests in the SEC Tournament will be single-elimination. Games starting on Wednesday will be double-elimination.
All SEC Tournament games will be televised by SEC Network, while the championship game on May 28 can be watched on ESPN2 (3 p.m. EDT).
Below are final 2023 SEC regular-season standings.
SEC East 1: Florida
Overall record: 42-13
SEC record: 20-10
SEC win percentage: .667
SEC East 2: Vanderbilt
Overall record: 37-17
SEC record: 19-11
SEC win percentage: .633
SEC East 3: South Carolina
Overall record: 38-17
SEC record: 16-13
SEC win percentage: .552
SEC East 4: Tennessee
Overall record: 38-18
SEC record: 16-14
SEC win percentage: .533
SEC East 5: Kentucky
Overall record: 36-17
SEC record: 16-14
SEC win percentage: .533
SEC East 6: Georgia
Overall record: 29-26
SEC record: 11-19
SEC win percentage: .367
SEC East 7: Missouri
Overall record: 30-23
SEC record: 10-20
SEC win percentage: .333
SEC West 1: Arkansas
Overall record: 39-15
SEC record: 20-10
SEC win percentage: .667
SEC West 2: LSU
Overall record: 42-13
SEC record: 19-10
SEC win percentage: .655
SEC West 3: Auburn
Overall record: 33-19-1
SEC record: 17-13
SEC win percentage: .567
SEC West 4: Alabama
Overall record: 38-17
SEC record: 16-14
SEC win percentage: .533
SEC West 5: Texas A&M
Overall record: 31-23
SEC record: 13-16
SEC win percentage: .448
SEC West 6: Mississippi State
Overall record: 27-25
SEC record: 9-20
SEC win percentage: .310
SEC West 7: Ole Miss
Overall record: 25-29
SEC record: 6-24
SEC win percentage: .200