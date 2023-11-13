Final 2023 NIC-10 football stats: Some of all-time best in rushing, receiving and passing
Hononegah's Cole Warren passed Boylan's Connor Dennis with an extra week in the playoffs to finish as the NIC-10's passing leader in 2023. Warren finished with the 10th season of 2,000 passing yards in league history and tied the conference record with 28 touchdown passes, first set by Hononegah's Payton Mather in 2019. Also, Hononegah's Cole Schmall went over 500 yards receiving for the season and teammate Joseph Melcher went over 400.
Schmall gives the NIC-10 five receivers with at least 500 yards this season, second all-time to the seven in 2019.
In other notable changes in the final NIC-10 football stats, fullback Trent Dinsmore became the third 1,000-yard rusher in the league this year when he ran for 115 yards in Belvidere North's 14-10 playoff loss to No. 1 seed Lake Zurich. He is North's first 1,000-yard rusher since Clay Davis five years ago. And North's Nico Bertolino became the 31st player in NIC-10 history to finish with over 2,000 career yards rushing, finishing with 2,047 yards.
More: NIC-10's most explosive football player makes most of his rare touches on offense
Here are the final Rockford-area large-school (NIC-10 plus Rochelle) football statistics for the 2023 season:
RUSHING
Player (School), Att-Yds, TD
Javius Catlin (East), 200-1,330, 17 TDs
Jahmani Muhammad (Har), 204-1,293, 12 TD
Grant Gensler (Roch), 138-1,085, 12 TD
Trent Dinsmore (BN), 182-1,032, 9 TD
Nico Bertolino (BN), 84-787, 12 TD
Dylan Manning (Roch), 90-726, 11 TD
Patrick Dubose Jr (Aub), 108-615, 12 TD
Greyson Motter (Hono), 101-598, 11 TD
Austin Alonso (Boy), 68-590, 13 TD
AJ Moore (Aub), 94-589, 7 TD
Lashawn Gathright (Jeff), 120-546, 3
Roman Villoalobos (Roch), 109-546, 6 TD
Donavan Hanserd (Boy), 97-411, 10 TD
Izaias Primus (Guil), 98-389, 2 TD
Erick Roman (BN), 54-388, 2 TD
Luke Poppe (Hono), 67-383, 8 TD
Juan Cervantes (Belv), 102-372, 2 TD
Estin Fichter (Hono), 68-323, 4 TD
Nate Johnson (Har), 88-316, 5 TD
Lee Smith (East), 57-315, 3 TD
Brayden Luellen (Jeff), 66-313, 2 TD
PASSING
Player (School), Comp-Att-Yds
Cole Warren (Hono), 131-214-2,038, 28 TD, 3 Int
Connor Dennis (Boy), 143-255-1,816, 16 TD, 6 Int
Payton Woker (Free), 106-245-1,476, 17 TD, 18 int
Anthony Purifoy (Aub), 74-129-1,122, 10 TD, 6 Int
Grayson Weber (Guil), 38-78-637, 7 TD, 4 Int
Carson Lewis (Roch), 38-71-634, 7 TD, 7 Int
Gunnar Vuorenmaa (Belv), 62-146, 570, 6 TD, 8 Int
Max Gyllenswan (BN), 29-54-424, 10 TD, 2 Int
Derek Anderson (Har), 42-74-402, 4 TD, 2 Int
Dontae Love (Jeff), 37-80–380, 4 TD, 5 Int
Xavier Lindhe (Guil), 31-64-314, 6 TD, 2 Int
Nate Johnson (Har), 16-60-152, 1 TD, 6 Int
Twaine Phillips, 5-28-114, 1 TD, 0 Int
Chandler Jack (Har), 4-12-88, 0 TD, 1 Int
RECEIVING
Player (School), Rec-Yds
Isaiah Houi (Hono), 42-737, 12 TD
Leonard Spates (Aub), 26-534, 5 TD
Cole Schmall (Hono), 33-521, 6 TD
Zac Matz (Free), 37-515, 7 TD
Santana English (Boy), 33-501, 6 TD
Mason Caltagerone (Boy), 36-488, 3 TD
Joseph Melcher (Hono), 24-440, 6 TD
LaDamian Hoffman (Guil), 22-408, 6 TD
Dedric Macon (Free), 23-363, 7 TD
Terry Horton (Aub), 26-361, 2 TD
Jason Dean, (Belv), 27-268, 1 TD
Jaelin Campbell (Free), 13-255, 1 TD
Contact: mtrowbridge@rrstar.com, @matttrowbridge or 815-987-1383. Matt Trowbridge has covered sports for the Rockford Register Star for over 30 years, after previous stints in North Dakota, Delaware, Vermont and Iowa City.
This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Final NIC-10 football stats for 2023 has big group of star receivers