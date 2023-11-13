Final 2023 NIC-10 football stats: Some of all-time best in rushing, receiving and passing

Hononegah's Cole Warren passed Boylan's Connor Dennis with an extra week in the playoffs to finish as the NIC-10's passing leader in 2023. Warren finished with the 10th season of 2,000 passing yards in league history and tied the conference record with 28 touchdown passes, first set by Hononegah's Payton Mather in 2019. Also, Hononegah's Cole Schmall went over 500 yards receiving for the season and teammate Joseph Melcher went over 400.

Schmall gives the NIC-10 five receivers with at least 500 yards this season, second all-time to the seven in 2019.

In other notable changes in the final NIC-10 football stats, fullback Trent Dinsmore became the third 1,000-yard rusher in the league this year when he ran for 115 yards in Belvidere North's 14-10 playoff loss to No. 1 seed Lake Zurich. He is North's first 1,000-yard rusher since Clay Davis five years ago. And North's Nico Bertolino became the 31st player in NIC-10 history to finish with over 2,000 career yards rushing, finishing with 2,047 yards.

Here are the final Rockford-area large-school (NIC-10 plus Rochelle) football statistics for the 2023 season:

Belvidere North's Trent Dinsmore, shown playing at Freeport on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, leads the NIC-10 in rushing, topping 100 yards in each of his first four games.

RUSHING

Player (School), Att-Yds, TD

Javius Catlin (East), 200-1,330, 17 TDs

Jahmani Muhammad (Har), 204-1,293, 12 TD

Grant Gensler (Roch), 138-1,085, 12 TD

Trent Dinsmore (BN), 182-1,032, 9 TD

Nico Bertolino (BN), 84-787, 12 TD

Dylan Manning (Roch), 90-726, 11 TD

Patrick Dubose Jr (Aub), 108-615, 12 TD

Greyson Motter (Hono), 101-598, 11 TD

Austin Alonso (Boy), 68-590, 13 TD

AJ Moore (Aub), 94-589, 7 TD

Lashawn Gathright (Jeff), 120-546, 3

Roman Villoalobos (Roch), 109-546, 6 TD

Donavan Hanserd (Boy), 97-411, 10 TD

Izaias Primus (Guil), 98-389, 2 TD

Erick Roman (BN), 54-388, 2 TD

Luke Poppe (Hono), 67-383, 8 TD

Juan Cervantes (Belv), 102-372, 2 TD

Estin Fichter (Hono), 68-323, 4 TD

Nate Johnson (Har), 88-316, 5 TD

Lee Smith (East), 57-315, 3 TD

Brayden Luellen (Jeff), 66-313, 2 TD

PASSING

Player (School), Comp-Att-Yds

Cole Warren (Hono), 131-214-2,038, 28 TD, 3 Int

Connor Dennis (Boy), 143-255-1,816, 16 TD, 6 Int

Payton Woker (Free), 106-245-1,476, 17 TD, 18 int

Anthony Purifoy (Aub), 74-129-1,122, 10 TD, 6 Int

Grayson Weber (Guil), 38-78-637, 7 TD, 4 Int

Carson Lewis (Roch), 38-71-634, 7 TD, 7 Int

Gunnar Vuorenmaa (Belv), 62-146, 570, 6 TD, 8 Int

Max Gyllenswan (BN), 29-54-424, 10 TD, 2 Int

Derek Anderson (Har), 42-74-402, 4 TD, 2 Int

Dontae Love (Jeff), 37-80–380, 4 TD, 5 Int

Xavier Lindhe (Guil), 31-64-314, 6 TD, 2 Int

Nate Johnson (Har), 16-60-152, 1 TD, 6 Int

Twaine Phillips, 5-28-114, 1 TD, 0 Int

Chandler Jack (Har), 4-12-88, 0 TD, 1 Int

Hononegah's Isaiah Houi scores on a 45-yard touchdown pass against Belvidere North on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Hononegah High School in Rockton.

RECEIVING

Player (School), Rec-Yds

Isaiah Houi (Hono), 42-737, 12 TD

Leonard Spates (Aub), 26-534, 5 TD

Cole Schmall (Hono), 33-521, 6 TD

Zac Matz (Free), 37-515, 7 TD

Santana English (Boy), 33-501, 6 TD

Mason Caltagerone (Boy), 36-488, 3 TD

Joseph Melcher (Hono), 24-440, 6 TD

LaDamian Hoffman (Guil), 22-408, 6 TD

Dedric Macon (Free), 23-363, 7 TD

Terry Horton (Aub), 26-361, 2 TD

Jason Dean, (Belv), 27-268, 1 TD

Jaelin Campbell (Free), 13-255, 1 TD

