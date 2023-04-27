Final 2023 mock draft: 3 rounds of projections

It’s finally here. The 2023 NFL draft is kicking off in less than 36 hours in Kansas City. That means it’s time for the final mock draft for this class.

More than any year since 2018, this shapes up to be a wildly unpredictable draft weekend. There are so many “if/then” scenarios that originate from what happens with the No. 2 pick, a selection that a very reliable source advised me wasn’t yet decided upon by the Houston Texans as of Sunday night.

Predicting trades is very difficult. Obviously, there will be picks that get traded during the draft. I eschewed trying to forecast those moves and instead focused on getting the team and the player matched up, with one exception that’s noted in the commentary. As the draft progresses into the Day 2 realm, the focus is as much on the player and draft slot as it is on predicting the team and the player match.

Related

The 'What I Would Do' 2023 NFL mock draft

Without further ado, here is my final three-round mock draft for 2023.

1. Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

2. Houston Texans: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Could be Tyree Wilson here and nobody would blink an eye. My initial guess was Houston taking Wilson at 2 and then trading up from 12 to land Levis, and that could very well be what happens.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Might not happen at No. 3, keep that in mind. Of course, it might not happen at all; I had both Peter Skoronski and Jalen Carter written in here at various points too

4. Indianapolis Colts: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

I would put Levis here if he’s still on the board

5. Seattle Seahawks: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks could absolutely take C.J. Stroud or Anthony Richardson or even Will Anderson. I still buy into Jalen Carter being the pick here.

Story continues

6. Detroit Lions: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

I would be surprised if the pick here is anyone other than Will Anderson or Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

8. Atlanta Falcons: DE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson could very well be the No. 2 pick. Hard to envision him falling past the Falcons here. I do think Bijan Robinson is a realistic possibility for Atlanta too.

9. Chicago Bears: Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

10 Philadelphia Eagles: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles could take Witherspoon. This could also be a team like the Lions trading up to land the feisty corner. Trading here seems more likely than the Eagles actually making the pick.

11. Tennessee Titans: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

[Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

The Titans might have to trade up to make this happen. Here they land Richardson without needing to sacrifice extra picks.

12. Houston Texans: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

13. Green Bay Packers: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Moved up two spots in the Aaron Rodgers trade to get a guy Rodgers would’ve loved to have in Green Bay.

14. New England Patriots: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

“Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!”

15. New York Jets: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Being in win-now mode means the Jets need the most NFL-ready tackle, and Wright’s ability to play either OT spot helps too.

16. Washington Commanders: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If Darnell Wright is still available, I’d expect him to be the pick over Jones here. Good chance this pick gets traded.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

18. Detroit Lions: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

If the Lions landed Devon Witherspoon at No. 6, look DL (Lukas Van Ness, Keion White, Will McDonald) or OL (O’Cyrus Torrence, Wright or Skoronski from above).

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State

20. Seattle Seahawks: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

I do think Smith-Njigba will be the first WR taken and he fits well in the Chargers offense. RB Jahmyr Gibbs does too.

22. Baltimore Ravens: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

23. Minnesota Vikings: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Keion White, DL, Georgia Tech

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It is my strong belief that the NFL likes Keion White substantially more than most fans would like to think they would. He fits the Jaguars D quite nicely, too.

25. New York Giants: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

This seed was planted in my head at the combine and I’ve heard nothing to dissuade germination.

26. Dallas Cowboys: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

27. Buffalo Bills: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

Van Ness could go at No. 10, 13, 18 or anywhere between there and here. Hard to envision him falling any deeper, whether it’s Buffalo or a trade up from a team at the top of the second round.

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

This is another pick I’ve rolled with through several mocks and see no reason to change it.

29. New Orleans Saints: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Georgia Tech At Clemson

This is another pick that might be made by a different team moving up to land the former No. 1 overall recruit.

Second round, 32-47 overall

32. Steelers: Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

33. Texans: John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

34. Cardinals: Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

35. Colts: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

36. Rams: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

37. Seahawks: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

38. Raiders: Adetomiba Adebawore, DL, Northwestern

39. Panthers: O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

40. Saints: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

41. Titans: Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

42. Packers: B.J. Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

43. Jets: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

44. Falcons: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

45. Packers: Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State

46. Patriots: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

47. Commanders: Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami FL

Keep in mind that after this point, the projections are more about matching player and slot than they are predicting team and player.

Second round, 48-63 overall

48. Lions: Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

49. Steelers: Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

50. Buccaneers: Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

51. Dolphins: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

52. Seahawks: Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

53. Bears: Jordan McFadden, OL, Clemson

54. Chargers: Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

55. Lions: Steve Avila, OG, TCU

56. Jaguars: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

57. Giants: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

58. Cowboys: D.J. Turner, CB, Michigan

59. Bills: Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

60. Bengals: Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

61. Bears: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

62. Eagles: Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

63. Chiefs: Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, WR, Houston

Third round, 64-80 overall

64. Bears: Joe Tippman, OL, Wisconsin

65. Texans: Yaya Diaby, EDGE, Louisville

66. Cardinals: Tuli Tuipulotu, DT, USC

67. Broncos: Karl Brooks, DT, Bowling Green

68. Broncos: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

69. Rams: Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

70. Raiders: Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

71. Saints: Clark Phillips, CB, Utah

72. Titans: Asim Richards, OT, North Carolina

73. Texans: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

74. Browns: Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor

75. Falcons: Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

76. Patriots: Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri

77. Rams: Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

78. Packers: JL Skinner, S, Boise State

79. Colts: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

80. Steelers: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

Third round, 81-102 overall

We’ve entered the “crazy monkey with a blowdart” area here…

81. Lions: Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

82. Buccaneers: Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

83. Seahawks: Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn

84. Dolphins: Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

85. Chargers: Chandler Zavala, OG, North Carolina State

86. Ravens: Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State

87. Vikings: Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

88. Jaguars: Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

89. Giants: Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida

90. Cowboys: Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas

91. Bills: Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin

92. Bengals: Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

93. Panthers: Keondre Coburn, DT, Texas

94. Eagles: Riley Moss, CB, Iowa

95. Chiefs: Blake Freeland, OT, BYU

96. Cardinals: Luke Wypler, OC, Ohio State

97. Commanders: Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

98. Browns: Quan Martin, S, Illinois

99. 49ers: Carter Warren, OC, Pittsburgh

100. Raiders: Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

101. 49ers: Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State

102. 49ers: Kobie Turner, DT, Wake Forest

Mr. Irrelevant: Andre Szmyt, K, Syracuse

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire