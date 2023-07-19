Final 2023 Big Ten football standings according to ESPN’s FPI matchup predictor
The college football season is inching ever so closer, now close to just a month and a half away from the start of the best sport in the country. The Big Ten is expected to have some of the best teams in the FBS once again, with perhaps a bit of a dropoff behind the best in the league.
Everyone seems to have an opinion and prediction on how things will play out in the Big Ten this year, but we decided to go a step further and utilize ESPN’s Matchup Predictor which uses whatever bleeps and bloops go into the computers that implement and formulae the Football Power Index (FPI).
Humans seem to think that Ohio State and Michigan are the class of the league with Penn State maybe throwing a wrench in things and Wisconsin also providing some resistance from the West Division. And yeah — the ESPN computers seem to more or less agree.
But how does the Matchup Predictor have the final standings if we take every single game that Big Ten teams play and follow it through? Well, we’re glad you asked — or maybe I asked vicariously through you, the reader. Either way, here’s how ESPN sees the race in the Big Ten playing out.
FIRST UP … The Big Ten East Division
1st Place - Ohio State Buckeyes
ESPN Matchup Predictor Results
at Indiana – Win
vs. Youngstown State – Win
vs. Western Kentucky – Win
at Notre Dame – Win
vs. Maryland – Win
at Purdue – Win
vs. Penn State – Win
at Wisconsin – Win
at Rutgers – Win
vs. Michigan State – Win
vs. Minnesota – Win
at Michigan – Win
Final Record | 9-0 Big Ten, 12-0 Overall
2nd Place - Michigan Wolverines
ESPN Matchup Predictor Results
vs. East Carolina – Win
vs. UNLV – Win
vs. Bowling Green – Win
vs. Rutgers – Win
at Nebraska – Win
at Minnesota – Win
vs. Indiana – Win
at Michigan State – Win
vs. Purdue – Win
at Penn State – Win
at Maryland – Win
vs. Ohio State – Loss
Final Record | 8-1 Big Ten, 11-1 Overall
3rd Place - Penn State Nittany Lions
ESPN Matchup Predictor Results
vs. West Virginia – Win
vs. Delaware – Win
at Illinois – Win
vs. Iowa – Win
at Northwestern – Win
vs. UMass – Win
at Ohio State – Loss
vs. Indiana – Win
at Maryland – Win
vs. Michigan – Loss
vs. Rutgers – Win
at Michigan State – Win
Final Record | 7-2 Big Ten, 10-2 Overall
4th Place (tie) - Michigan State Spartans
ESPN Matchup Predictor Results
vs. Central Michigan – Win
vs. Richmond – Win
vs. Washington – Win
vs. Maryland – Win
at Iowa – Loss
at Rutgers – Win
vs. Michigan – Loss
at Minnesota – Loss
vs. Nebraska – Win
at Ohio State – Loss
at Indiana – Win
vs. Penn State – Loss
Final Record | 4-5 Big Ten, 7-5 Overall
4th Place (tie) - Maryland Terrapins
ESPN Matchup Predictor Results
vs. Towson – Win
vs. Charlotte – Win
vs. Virginia – Win
at Michigan State – Loss
vs. Indiana – Win
at Ohio State – Loss
vs. Illinois – Win
at Northwestern – Win
vs. Penn State – Loss
at Nebraska – Loss
vs. Michigan – Loss
at Rutgers – Win
Final Record | 4-5 Big Ten, 7-5 Overall
6th Place (tie) - Rutgers Scarlet Knights
ESPN Matchup Predictor Results
vs. Northwestern – Win
vs. Temple – Win
vs. Virginia Tech – Win
at Michigan – Loss
vs. Wagner – Win
at Wisconsin – Loss
vs. Michigan State – Loss
at Indiana – Loss
vs. Ohio State – Loss
at Iowa – Loss
at Penn State – Loss
vs. Maryland – Loss
Final Record | 1-8 Big Ten, 4-8 Overall
6th Place (tie) - Indiana Hoosiers
ESPN Matchup Predictor Results
vs. Ohio State – Loss
vs. Indiana State – Win
vs. Louisville – Loss
vs. Akron – Win
at Maryland – Loss
at Michigan – Loss
vs. Rutgers – Win
at Penn State – Loss
vs. Wisconsin – Loss
at Illinois – Loss
vs. Michigan State – Loss
at Purdue – Loss
Final Record | 1-8 Big Ten, 3-9 Overall
NEXT … Big Ten West
1st Place - Wisconsin Badgers
ESPN Matchup Predictor Results
vs. Buffalo – Win
at Washington State – Win
vs. Georgia Southern – Win
at Purdue – Win
vs. Rutgers – Win
vs. Iowa – Win
at Illinois – Win
vs. Ohio State – Loss
at Indiana – Win
vs. Northwestern – Win
vs. Nebraska – Win
at Minnesota – Win
Final Record | 8-1 Big Ten, 11-1 Overall
2nd Place - Iowa Hawkeyes
ESPN Matchup Predictor Results
vs. Utah State – Win
at Iowa State – Loss
vs. Western Michigan – Win
at Penn State – Loss
vs. Michigan State – Win
vs. Purdue – Win
at Wisconsin – Loss
vs. Minnesota – Win
at Northwestern – Win
vs. Rutgers – Win
vs. Illinois – Win
at Nebraska – Win
Final Record | 7-2 Big Ten, 9-3 Overall
3rd Place - Minnesota Golden Gophers
ESPN Matchup Predictor Results
vs. Nebraska – Win
vs. Eastern Michigan – Win
at North Carolina – Loss
at Northwestern – Win
vs. Louisiana – Win
vs. Michigan – Loss
at Iowa – Loss
vs. Michigan State – Win
vs. Illinois – Win
at Purdue – Win
at Ohio State – Loss
vs. Wisconsin – Loss
Final Record | 5-4 Big Ten, 7-5 Overall
4th Place (tie) - Illinois Fighting Illini
ESPN Matchup Predictor Results
vs. Toledo – Win
at Kansas – Win
vs. Penn State – Loss
vs. FAU – Win
at Purdue – Loss
vs. Nebraska – Win
at Maryland – Loss
vs. Wisconsin – Loss
at Minnesota – Loss
vs. Indiana – Win
at Iowa – Loss
vs. Northwestern – Win
Final Record | 3-6 Big Ten, 6-6 Overall
4th Place (tie) - Nebraska Cornhuskers
ESPN Matchup Predictor Results
at Minnesota – Loss
at Colorado – Win
vs. Northern Illinois – Win
vs. Louisiana Tech – Win
vs. Michigan – Loss
at Illinois – Loss
vs. Northwestern – Win
vs. Purdue – Win
at Michigan State – Loss
vs. Maryland – Win
at Wisconsin – Loss
vs. Iowa – Loss
Final Record | 3-6 Big Ten, 6-6 Overall
4th Place (tie) - Purdue Boilermakers
ESPN Matchup Predictor Results
vs. Fresno State – Win
at Virginia Tech – Win
vs. Syracuse – Loss
at Wisconsin – Loss
vs. Illinois – Win
at Iowa – Loss
vs. Ohio State – Loss
at Nebraska – Loss
at Michigan – Loss
vs. Minnesota – Loss
at Northwestern – Win
vs. Indiana – Win
Final Record | 5-7 Big Ten, 3-6 Overall
7th Place - Northwestern Wildcats
ESPN Matchup Predictor Results
at Rutgers – Loss
vs. UTEP – Win
at Duke – Loss
vs. Minnesota – Loss
vs. Penn State – Loss
vs. Howard – Win
at Nebraska – Loss
vs. Maryland – Loss
vs. Iowa – Loss
at Wisconsin – Loss
vs. Purdue – Loss
at Illinois – Loss
NEXT … Summary of Final Standings
Final Record | 0-9 Big Ten, 2-10 Overall
Final Big Ten Standings
ESPN’s Matchup Predictor final Big Ten standings
Big Ten East
Ohio State | 9-0, (12-0)
Michigan | 8-1, (11-1)
Penn State | 7-2, (10-2)
Michigan State | 4-5, (7-5)
Maryland | 4-5, (7-5)
Rutgers | 1-8, (4-8)
Indiana | 1-8, (3-9)
Big Ten West
Wisconsin | 8-1, (11-1)
Iowa | 7-2, (9-3)
Minnesota | 5-4, (7-5)
Illinois | 3-6, (6-6)
Nebraska | 3-6, (6-6)
Purdue | 3-6, (5-7)
Northwestern | 0-9, (2-10)
