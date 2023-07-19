Final 2023 Big Ten football standings according to ESPN’s FPI matchup predictor

The college football season is inching ever so closer, now close to just a month and a half away from the start of the best sport in the country. The Big Ten is expected to have some of the best teams in the FBS once again, with perhaps a bit of a dropoff behind the best in the league.

Everyone seems to have an opinion and prediction on how things will play out in the Big Ten this year, but we decided to go a step further and utilize ESPN’s Matchup Predictor which uses whatever bleeps and bloops go into the computers that implement and formulae the Football Power Index (FPI).

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Humans seem to think that Ohio State and Michigan are the class of the league with Penn State maybe throwing a wrench in things and Wisconsin also providing some resistance from the West Division. And yeah — the ESPN computers seem to more or less agree.

But how does the Matchup Predictor have the final standings if we take every single game that Big Ten teams play and follow it through? Well, we’re glad you asked — or maybe I asked vicariously through you, the reader. Either way, here’s how ESPN sees the race in the Big Ten playing out.

FIRST UP … The Big Ten East Division

1st Place - Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Taron Vincent (6) celebrates a tackle during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

ESPN Matchup Predictor Results

at Indiana – Win

vs. Youngstown State – Win

vs. Western Kentucky – Win

at Notre Dame – Win

vs. Maryland – Win

at Purdue – Win

vs. Penn State – Win

at Wisconsin – Win

at Rutgers – Win

vs. Michigan State – Win

vs. Minnesota – Win

at Michigan – Win

Advertisement

Final Record | 9-0 Big Ten, 12-0 Overall

2nd Place - Michigan Wolverines

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh yells at his team against Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Matchup Predictor Results

vs. East Carolina – Win

vs. UNLV – Win

vs. Bowling Green – Win

vs. Rutgers – Win

at Nebraska – Win

at Minnesota – Win

vs. Indiana – Win

at Michigan State – Win

vs. Purdue – Win

at Penn State – Win

at Maryland – Win

vs. Ohio State – Loss

Final Record | 8-1 Big Ten, 11-1 Overall

3rd Place - Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin yells during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

ESPN Matchup Predictor Results

vs. West Virginia – Win

vs. Delaware – Win

at Illinois – Win

vs. Iowa – Win

at Northwestern – Win

vs. UMass – Win

at Ohio State – Loss

vs. Indiana – Win

at Maryland – Win

vs. Michigan – Loss

vs. Rutgers – Win

at Michigan State – Win

Advertisement

Final Record | 7-2 Big Ten, 10-2 Overall

4th Place (tie) - Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker watches his team warm up before the game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Matchup Predictor Results

vs. Central Michigan – Win

vs. Richmond – Win

vs. Washington – Win

vs. Maryland – Win

at Iowa – Loss

at Rutgers – Win

vs. Michigan – Loss

at Minnesota – Loss

vs. Nebraska – Win

at Ohio State – Loss

at Indiana – Win

vs. Penn State – Loss

Final Record | 4-5 Big Ten, 7-5 Overall

4th Place (tie) - Maryland Terrapins

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, MD, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) tackles Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) for a sack in the second quarter of their Big Ten game at SECU Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Matchup Predictor Results

vs. Towson – Win

vs. Charlotte – Win

vs. Virginia – Win

at Michigan State – Loss

vs. Indiana – Win

at Ohio State – Loss

vs. Illinois – Win

at Northwestern – Win

vs. Penn State – Loss

at Nebraska – Loss

vs. Michigan – Loss

at Rutgers – Win

Advertisement

Final Record | 4-5 Big Ten, 7-5 Overall

6th Place (tie) - Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks on the field during pregame warmups before an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Matchup Predictor Results

vs. Northwestern – Win

vs. Temple – Win

vs. Virginia Tech – Win

at Michigan – Loss

vs. Wagner – Win

at Wisconsin – Loss

vs. Michigan State – Loss

at Indiana – Loss

vs. Ohio State – Loss

at Iowa – Loss

at Penn State – Loss

vs. Maryland – Loss

Final Record | 1-8 Big Ten, 4-8 Overall

6th Place (tie) - Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana coach Tom Allen talks to Indiana players before running onto the field against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Matchup Predictor Results

vs. Ohio State – Loss

vs. Indiana State – Win

vs. Louisville – Loss

vs. Akron – Win

at Maryland – Loss

at Michigan – Loss

vs. Rutgers – Win

at Penn State – Loss

vs. Wisconsin – Loss

at Illinois – Loss

vs. Michigan State – Loss

at Purdue – Loss

Advertisement

Final Record | 1-8 Big Ten, 3-9 Overall

NEXT … Big Ten West

1st Place - Wisconsin Badgers

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Matchup Predictor Results

vs. Buffalo – Win

at Washington State – Win

vs. Georgia Southern – Win

at Purdue – Win

vs. Rutgers – Win

vs. Iowa – Win

at Illinois – Win

vs. Ohio State – Loss

at Indiana – Win

vs. Northwestern – Win

vs. Nebraska – Win

at Minnesota – Win

Final Record | 8-1 Big Ten, 11-1 Overall

2nd Place - Iowa Hawkeyes

Oct. 22, 2022; Columbus, Ohio; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz coaches during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Matchup Predictor Results

vs. Utah State – Win

at Iowa State – Loss

vs. Western Michigan – Win

at Penn State – Loss

vs. Michigan State – Win

vs. Purdue – Win

at Wisconsin – Loss

vs. Minnesota – Win

at Northwestern – Win

vs. Rutgers – Win

vs. Illinois – Win

at Nebraska – Win

Advertisement

Final Record | 7-2 Big Ten, 9-3 Overall

3rd Place - Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads his team out onto the field before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Matchup Predictor Results

vs. Nebraska – Win

vs. Eastern Michigan – Win

at North Carolina – Loss

at Northwestern – Win

vs. Louisiana – Win

vs. Michigan – Loss

at Iowa – Loss

vs. Michigan State – Win

vs. Illinois – Win

at Purdue – Win

at Ohio State – Loss

vs. Wisconsin – Loss

Final Record | 5-4 Big Ten, 7-5 Overall

4th Place (tie) - Illinois Fighting Illini

Nov 26, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema leads his team on the field against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Matchup Predictor Results

vs. Toledo – Win

at Kansas – Win

vs. Penn State – Loss

vs. FAU – Win

at Purdue – Loss

vs. Nebraska – Win

at Maryland – Loss

vs. Wisconsin – Loss

at Minnesota – Loss

vs. Indiana – Win

at Iowa – Loss

vs. Northwestern – Win

Advertisement

Final Record | 3-6 Big Ten, 6-6 Overall

4th Place (tie) - Nebraska Cornhuskers

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Matchup Predictor Results

at Minnesota – Loss

at Colorado – Win

vs. Northern Illinois – Win

vs. Louisiana Tech – Win

vs. Michigan – Loss

at Illinois – Loss

vs. Northwestern – Win

vs. Purdue – Win

at Michigan State – Loss

vs. Maryland – Win

at Wisconsin – Loss

vs. Iowa – Loss

Final Record | 3-6 Big Ten, 6-6 Overall

4th Place (tie) - Purdue Boilermakers

Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Matchup Predictor Results

vs. Fresno State – Win

at Virginia Tech – Win

vs. Syracuse – Loss

at Wisconsin – Loss

vs. Illinois – Win

at Iowa – Loss

vs. Ohio State – Loss

at Nebraska – Loss

at Michigan – Loss

vs. Minnesota – Loss

at Northwestern – Win

vs. Indiana – Win

Advertisement

Final Record | 5-7 Big Ten, 3-6 Overall

7th Place - Northwestern Wildcats

DUBLIN, IRELAND – AUGUST 27: Northwestern Wildcats celebrate their victory towards the fans after the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium on August 27, 2022, in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

ESPN Matchup Predictor Results

at Rutgers – Loss

vs. UTEP – Win

at Duke – Loss

vs. Minnesota – Loss

vs. Penn State – Loss

vs. Howard – Win

at Nebraska – Loss

vs. Maryland – Loss

vs. Iowa – Loss

at Wisconsin – Loss

vs. Purdue – Loss

at Illinois – Loss

NEXT … Summary of Final Standings

Final Record | 0-9 Big Ten, 2-10 Overall

Final Big Ten Standings

The Ohio State Buckeyes take the field for the Big Ten Championship football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor final Big Ten standings

Big Ten East

Ohio State | 9-0, (12-0)

Michigan | 8-1, (11-1)

Penn State | 7-2, (10-2)

Michigan State | 4-5, (7-5)

Maryland | 4-5, (7-5)

Rutgers | 1-8, (4-8)

Indiana | 1-8, (3-9)

Big Ten West

Wisconsin | 8-1, (11-1)

Iowa | 7-2, (9-3)

Minnesota | 5-4, (7-5)

Illinois | 3-6, (6-6)

Nebraska | 3-6, (6-6)

Purdue | 3-6, (5-7)

Northwestern | 0-9, (2-10)

Advertisement

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 tag=669141928]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire