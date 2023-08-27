Final 2023 53-man roster projection for the Buffalo Bills

The 2023 NFL preseason has concluded for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills head toward the regular season following a 24-21 exhibition finale win over the Chicago Bears. But first, roster cuts.

Here is Bills Wire’s final 53-man roster projection for the Bills at the end of 2023 training camp:

Quarterback

Bills quarterbacks Josh Allen (17) and Kyle Allen (USAT)

Roster (2): Josh Allen, Kyle Allen

Cut(s): Matt Barkley

After head coach Sean McDermott declared an open battle for the backup QB position… no one really stepped up and now we’re at a point wondering if the Bills will try to add someone from outside of the organization. Reportedly they tried to do that, as it was said Buffalo had interest in Trey Lance.

For this projection’s sake Kyle Allen stays. He’s been inconsistent but Barkley has an elbow injury, anyway.

Running back

James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Roster (4): Damien Harris, James Cook, Latavius Murray, Reggie Gilliam (FB)

Cut(s): Darrynton Evans, Jordan Mims, Ty Johnson

Evans had a very impressive run and Ty Johnson fared well in the preseason finale after signing this past week… but it was probably too little, too late. The Bills also showed in Harris’s debut in Chicago that he is in their plans. Harris scored a touchdown.

Tight end

Dalton Kincaid #86 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Roster (3): Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris

Cut(s): Joel Wilson, Jace Sternberger

While this is a thin number, Gilliam has the versatility to help out in a pinch. Sternberger’s fumble against the Colts locked in how easy this one is to project since that’s his and/or Wilson’s lone highlight of the summer.

Wide receiver

Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Justin Shorter #18 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Roster (6): Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Trent Sherfield, Justin Shorter

Cut(s): Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson, Tyrell Shavers, Dezmon Patmon, Isaiah Coulter, Bryan Thompson, Marcell Ateman

The one clearly on the fence is Isabella. As a fifth-round rookie, Shorter was always making the team.

But Isabella did put the ball on the ground against the Bears. A path to the practice squad seems likely now for Isabella.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates scoring a touchdown with offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Roster (9): Dion Dawkins, Connor McGovern, Mitch Morse, O’Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown, David Edwards, Ryan Bates, David Quessenberry, Ryan Van Demark

Cut(s): Greg Mancz, Alec Anderson, Nick Broeker, Kevin Jarvis, Richard Gouraige, Garrett McGhin, Ike Boettger

The tackle position has been all over the place for the Bills. Brandon Shell abruptly retired. Tommy Doyle (knee) has been placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Quessenberry then appeared the be the easy choice as swing tackle, but the veteran has been inconsistent. So here’s the idea: Keep a youthful piece in Van Demark while also holding onto a veteran with Quessenberry.

On the inside, it’s been pretty straight forward for most of the preseason. Torrence has gotten a lot of run this summer, meanwhile, McGovern is locked into left guard (if healthy).

Defensive tackle

Jordan Phillips #97 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Roster (5): Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Poona Ford, Tim Settle, Jordan Phillips

Cut(s): Eli Ankou, Kendal Vickers, DJ Dale, Cortez Broughton

Back from the PUP list, Phillips rounds out this group. Settle has played well throughout the summer after reworking his contract with the team and Ford clearly has a place as another space eater in the middle.

Defensive end

Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Roster (5): Greg Rousseau, AJ Epenesa, Boogie Basham, Leonard Floyd, Shaq Lawson

Cut(s): Kingsley Jonathan, Kameron Cline

Injury: Von Miller

It’s still up in the in terms of what will happen with Miller. He remains on the PUP list for now, and considering a return by opening day would be incredibly fast, we’ll keep him there.

After Miller’s return is really where this position group gets interesting. Who ends up leaving? There could be a trade or a valuable piece placed on the waiver wire by the Bills.

As of now, Lawson might be an odd-man out. Not only because Basham has played well during the preseason, but Lawson is not a special teams contributor.

Linebacker

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills and linebacker Terrel Bernard #43 (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Roster (6): Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson, Dorian Williams, Tyler Matakevich, AJ Klein

Cut(s): Baylon Spector, Travin Howard, DaShaun White

The battle to replace Tremaine Edmunds rolls on for another week… which is worrisome since we’re already done with the preseason.

Bernard has not factored in at all preseason due to a hamstring injury. Dodson has seen extended playing time but has been a mixed bag. Because of that, Klein has started to see more and more reps.

Keeping Klein in the fold at the start of the year because of his experienced hand is probably not what the Bills had in mind this offseason. But it’s where they’re at.

Spector was briefly getting a chance to earn that job in training camp but then he sustained a hamstring injury against the Bears.

Cornerback

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Roster (6): Tre’Davious White, Kaiir Elam, Taron Johnson, Dane Jackson, Christian Benford, Siran Neal

Cut(s): Ja’Marcus Ingram, Kyron Brown, Alex Austin, Cam Lewis

The Bills have had an infatuation with Lewis for years. However, because a groin injury kept him sidelined for a chunk of the summer, perhaps they could sneak him on the practice squad. At least until Buffalo figures out what to do with Kaiir Elam. The former first-round pick is down the depth chart–It’s going to be either Jackson or Benford starting, not Elam. Could Elam be moved?

Safety

Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Roster (4): Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin

Cut(s): Jared Mayden, Zayne Anderson, Dean Marlowe

Hamlin looks poised to make the final roster after his start to the preseason. What a ride it has been.

Rapp and Neal will be versatile defenders across the secondary. There’s that same potential with Lewis if the Bills figure out a way to sneak him on the roster, too.

Specialists

Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Roster (3): Tyler Bass, Sam Martin, Reid Ferguson

Cut(s): N/A

