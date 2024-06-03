Final 2023-24 USA TODAY High School Sports/PlayVS Super 25 esports rankings

As the high school calendar comes to a close, USA TODAY High School Sports and PlayVS are highlighting the best of the best from the 2023 fall and 2024 spring esports seasons across North America.

The methodology: PlayVS has analyzed the performance of all schools competing in our Fall ‘23 and Spring ‘24 seasons to determine the Top 25 esports programs nationwide. Schools must actively compete in at least five (5) unique esports titles to be eligible. Schools are ranked by the average match-win percentage of their top-performing team within each esports title. In the case of tied averages, tiebreakers are determined by the average game-win percentage and overall program size.

USA TODAY HSS/PlayVS High School Super 25 rankings, ’23 and ’24 season

1. Los Alamos High School (N.M.)

Winning Match Percentage: 84.44%

Winning Game Percentage: 79.89%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

2. Divine Child High School (Mich.)

Winning Match Percentage: 83.33%

Winning Game Percentage: 72.37%

Total Esport Leagues: 6

3. Bob Jones High School (Ala.)

Winning Match Percentage: 82.5%

Winning Game Percentage: 72.77%

Total Esport Leagues: 9

4. Bethel High School (Va.)

Winning Match Percentage: 82.5%

Winning Game Percentage: 72.29%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

5. Windermere High School (Fla.)

Winning Match Percentage: 81.94%

Winning Game Percentage: 71.79%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

6. Westside High School (Neb.)

Winning Match Percentage: 81.25%

Winning Game Percentage: 74.9%

Total Esport Leagues: 6

7. Lambert High School (Ga.)

Winning Match Percentage: 81.25%

Winning Game Percentage: 71.59%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

8. Dupont Manual High School (Ky.)

Winning Match Percentage: 80%

Winning Game Percentage: 72.5%

Total Esport Leagues: 6

9. Bentonville High School (Ark.)

Winning Match Percentage: 79.17%

Winning Game Percentage: 74.74%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

10. Detroit Catholic Central High School (Mich.)

Winning Match Percentage: 78.57%

Winning Game Percentage: 75.32%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

11. Brookwood High School (Ga.)

Winning Match Percentage: 77.78%

Winning Game Percentage: 74.47%

Total Esport Leagues: 6

12. West Las Vegas High School (N.M.)

Winning Match Percentage: 77.78%

Winning Game Percentage: 74.4%

Total Esport Leagues: 7

13. Thomas County Central High School (Ga.)

Winning Match Percentage: 77.5%

Winning Game Percentage: 69.23%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

14. The Science Academy of South Texas (Texas)

Winning Match Percentage: 77.08

Winning Game Percentage: 75.96%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

15. Landstown High School (Va.)

Winning Match Percentage: 77.08%

Winning Game Percentage: 68.24%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

16. Piedmont High School (Okla.)

Winning Match Percentage: 76.56%

Winning Game Percentage: 72.83%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

17. Greenwich High School (Conn.)

Winning Match Percentage: 76.56%

Winning Game Percentage: 67.5%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

18. La Cueva High School (N.M.)

Winning Match Percentage: 76.47%

Winning Game Percentage: 69.57%

Total Esport Leagues: 9

19. Carrollton High School (Ga.)

Winning Match Percentage: 76.39%

Winning Game Percentage: 71.85%

Total Esport Leagues: 6

20. Northwest Rankin High School (Miss.)

Winning Match Percentage: 76.39%

Winning Game Percentage: 70.03%

Total Esport Leagues: 6

21. Novi High School (Mich.)

Winning Match Percentage: 75%

Winning Game Percentage: 73.11%

Total Esport Leagues: 7

22. Freedom High School (Fla.)

Winning Match Percentage: 75%

Winning Game Percentage: 71.81%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

23. Northview High School (Ga.)

Winning Match Percentage: 75%

Winning Game Percentage: 69.66%

Total Esport Leagues: 5

24. Bishop Blanchet High School (Wash.)

Winning Match Percentage: 75%

Winning Game Percentage: 69.37%

Total Esport Leagues: 7

25. Advanced Technology Center (Va.)

Winning Match Percentage: 75%

Winning Game Percentage: 68.22%

Total Esport Leagues: 7

National scoreboard from ScoreStream

Live Stream High School Sports on the NFHS Network

Story originally appeared on High School Sports