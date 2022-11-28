Final 2022 SEC West football standings

The LSU Tigers won the SEC West and will face the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game. LSU won the SEC West despite not having a single media voter project them to win the division.

The Alabama Crimson Tide were the overwhelming favorite to win the SEC West and the conference. Alabama finished with the same conference record as LSU, but the Crimson Tide

How did the rest of the SEC West teams perform when compared to preseason expectations? Texas A&M stands out as the most disappointing team in the SEC.

LSU Tigers (9-3, 6-2)

Preseason projected finish: No. 5

First year head coach Brian Kelly shocked quite a few folks in 2022. None of the 181 media voters projected LSU to win the SEC West before the season. The Tigers have a chance to win the SEC championship game, but LSU fans are a little disappointed that the Tigers missed a chance to make the College Football Playoff thanks to their rivalry week loss to Texas A&M.

Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2, 6-2)

Preseason projected finish: No. 1

Alabama received 158 votes to win the SEC championship and 177 of 181 votes to win the SEC West. Nick Saban’s team failed to live up to high expectations in the 2022. The Crimson Tide had several close wins and a pair of close loses. Alabama normally dominates teams, but that hasn’t been the case over the past two seasons.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4)

Preseason projected finish: No. 6

Mike Leach’s team was a pleasant surprise in 2022. Mississippi State beat Mississippi, Auburn, Arkansas, and Texas A&M in the SEC this season. The Bulldogs have a unique system that allows them to do more with less talent.

Ole Miss Rebels (8-4, 4-4)

Preseason projected finish: No. 4

Ole Miss’ season is a tough one to evaluate. On one hand, the Rebels met preseason expectations. On the other hand, Ole Miss closes the season with four loses in five games. Ole Miss played an easy nonconference schedule and started 7-0, but needed to beat Alabama or Mississippi State in order for the season to be considered a success.

Arkansas Razorbacks (6-6, 3-5)

Preseason projected finish: No. 3

Arkansas had an underwhelming 2022 season. The Razorbacks, who went 9-4 during the 2021 season, lost four one-possession games including an embarrassing defeat to Liberty. Arkansas started 3-0, but it went downhill from there.

Auburn Tigers (5-7, 2-6)

Preseason projected finish: No. 7

Auburn had low expectations entering the season. The Tigers finished with two SEC wins over Texas A&M and Missouri. Auburn is one of the least stable programs in the SEC after firing Gus Malzahn in 2020. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin after only 21 games and is struggling to find a good replacement.

Texas A&M Aggies (5-7, 2-6)

Preseason projected finish: No. 2

Texas A&M finishes the season as the most disappointing team in the SEC despite the Aggies’ rivalry week win over LSU. Texas A&M has one of the most talented rosters in the SEC, but struggled offensively. Texas A&M lost its last four one-possession games of the season.

Jimbo Fisher’s team received three votes to win the SEC in the preseason, but the Aggies established no offensive identity aside from Devon Achane and did not even make a bowl game.

