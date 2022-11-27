Final 2022 SEC standings following conclusion of regular season
As much as it pains me to write this, we have somehow already reached the end of the 2022 regular season.
But rest assured, there’s still a lot of meaningful football left to be played. That starts this weekend with championship week. For the first time since 2019, LSU won’t be idle during the first weekend of December.
In spite of a disappointing Week 13 loss to Texas A&M that ended the Tigers’ College Football Playoff hopes, they will head to Atlanta to try to hand Georgia its first loss of the season. The No. 1 Bulldogs just concluded their second-straight undefeated regular season.
Thanks to LSU’s loss in the final week, it will officially share the SEC West title with Alabama. But it still represents the division in Atlanta thanks to the head-to-head win.
Here’s how the final standings ended up in the league this season.
SEC East
No. 7 - Vanderbilt Commodores (5-7, 2-6 SEC)
Week 13 Result: L 56-0 vs. Tennessee
No. 6 - Missouri Tigers (6-6, 3-5 SEC)
Week 13 Result: W 29-27 vs. Arkansas
No. 5 - Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC)
Week 13 Result: L 45-38 at Florida State
No. 4 - Kentucky Wildcats (7-5, 3-5 SEC)
Week 13 Result: W 26-13 vs. Louisville
No. 3 - South Carolina Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4 SEC)
Week 13 Result: W 31-30 at Clemson
No. 2 - Tennessee Volunteers (10-2, 6-2 SEC)
Week 13 Result: W 56-0 at Vanderbilt
No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0 SEC)
Week 13 Result: W 37-14 vs. Georgia Tech
Week 14 Opponent: LSU (SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta)
SEC West
No. 7 - Texas A&M Aggies (5-7, 2-6 SEC)
Week 13 Result: W 38-23 vs. LSU
No. 6 - Auburn Tigers (5-7, 2-6 SEC)
Week 13 Result: L 49-27 at Alabama
No. 5 - Arkansas Razorbacks (6-6, 3-5 SEC)
Week 13 Result: L 29-27 at Missouri
No. 4 - Ole Miss Rebels (8-4, 4-4 SEC)
Week 13 Result: L 24-22 vs. Mississippi State
No. 3 - Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4, 4-4 SEC)
Week 13 Result: W 24-22 at Ole Miss
No. 2 - Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2, 6-2 SEC)
Week 13 Result: W 49-27 vs. Auburn
No. 1 - LSU Tigers (9-3, 6-2 SEC)
Week 13 Result: L 38-23 at Texas A&M
