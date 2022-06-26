Final 2022 records for each SEC baseball team

The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18.

Regular-season play concluded May 21 ahead of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Tennessee won the SEC East division, while Texas A&M were SEC West champions.

Final 2022 SEC baseball regular season records and standings

The 2022 SEC Tournament took place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Tennessee defeated Florida in the SEC Tournament championship game.

The 2022 College World Series took place June 16-26 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss and Texas A&M advanced to the College World Series. Ole Miss won the 2022 national championship.

Below are final records for SEC teams in 2022.

Alabama: 31-27

Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon. Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

Arkansas: 46-21

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn. Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn: 43-22

Auburn head coach Butch Thompson. Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Florida: 42-24

Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Georgia: 36-23

Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Kentucky: 33-26

Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

LSU: 40-22

LSU head coach Jay Johnson. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Mississippi State: 26-30

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Lemonis. Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri: 28-23

Missouri head coach Steve Bieser. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Ole Miss: 42-23

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina: 27-28

South Carolina head coach Mark Kingston (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Tennessee: 57-9

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Texas A&M: 44-20

Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Vanderbilt: 39-23

Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

