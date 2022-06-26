Final 2022 records for each SEC baseball team
The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18.
Regular-season play concluded May 21 ahead of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Tennessee won the SEC East division, while Texas A&M were SEC West champions.
Final 2022 SEC baseball regular season records and standings
The 2022 SEC Tournament took place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Tennessee defeated Florida in the SEC Tournament championship game.
The 2022 College World Series took place June 16-26 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.
Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss and Texas A&M advanced to the College World Series. Ole Miss won the 2022 national championship.
Below are final records for SEC teams in 2022.
Alabama: 31-27
Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon. Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
Arkansas: 46-21
Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn. Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn: 43-22
Auburn head coach Butch Thompson. Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Florida: 42-24
Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
Georgia: 36-23
Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Kentucky: 33-26
Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
LSU: 40-22
LSU head coach Jay Johnson. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Mississippi State: 26-30
Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Lemonis. Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Missouri: 28-23
Missouri head coach Steve Bieser. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Ole Miss: 42-23
Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina: 27-28
South Carolina head coach Mark Kingston (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Tennessee: 57-9
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Texas A&M: 44-20
Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Vanderbilt: 39-23
Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
