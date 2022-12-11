Final 2022 Heisman Trophy voting results

The Heisman Trophy was awarded to USC’s Caleb Williams on Saturday night.

The Trojan’s quarterback completed the best season in the country following his offseason transfer from Oklahoma. Williams threw for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns, along with adding 372 yards and 10 more touchdowns on the ground.

William’s won the award in a landslide over TCU’s Max Duggan and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

Eight of the last 10 Heisman winners played the quarterback position. Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith in 2020 was the last non-quarterback to take home the award.

Texas star running back Bijan Robinson finished No. 9 in the Heisman voting after an excellent junior season in Austin. Robinson totaled over 1,800 yards and 20 touchdowns on the season. He is the first Longhorn since D’Onta Foreman 2016 to finish inside the top 10 of the Heisman vote-getters.

The college football season provided many exceptional performances all over the nation. Here is an entire look at the 2022 Heisman Trophy results.

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

QB Michael Penix Jr, Wasjington

RB Blake Corum, Michigan

QB Bryce Young, Alabama

QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia

QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State

QB Max Duggan, TCU

QB Caleb Williams, USC

