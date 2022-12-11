Final 2022 Heisman Trophy voting, points results

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett finished fourth in the 2022 Heisman Trophy voting. Bennett, a former walk-on, helped Georgia win a national championship last season and is a big reason why Georgia won the 2022 SEC championship.

Bennett did not have the most impressive stats of the Heisman finalists, but he is the only finalist with a team that remains undefeated. Bennett will face Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who finished third in the voting, in a few weeks in the College Football Playoff.

Here’s the final voting tally, which includes the total points each player received, for the Heisman Trophy:

UNC quarterback Drake Maye

Total points: 42

Texas running back Bijan Robinson

Total points: 75

Washington quarterback Michael Penix

Total points: 114

Michigan running back Blake Corum

Total points: 125

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young

Total points: 141

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker

Total points: 226

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett

Total points: 349

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud

Total points: 539

TCU quarterback Max Duggan

Total points: 1,420

USC quarterback Caleb Williams

Total points: 2,031

