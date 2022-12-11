Final 2022 Heisman Trophy voting, points results
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett finished fourth in the 2022 Heisman Trophy voting. Bennett, a former walk-on, helped Georgia win a national championship last season and is a big reason why Georgia won the 2022 SEC championship.
Bennett did not have the most impressive stats of the Heisman finalists, but he is the only finalist with a team that remains undefeated. Bennett will face Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who finished third in the voting, in a few weeks in the College Football Playoff.
Here’s the final voting tally, which includes the total points each player received, for the Heisman Trophy:
UNC quarterback Drake Maye
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Total points: 42
Texas running back Bijan Robinson
Austin American-Statesman
Total points: 75
Washington quarterback Michael Penix
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Total points: 114
Michigan running back Blake Corum
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Total points: 125
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Total points: 141
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Total points: 226
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Total points: 349
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Total points: 539
TCU quarterback Max Duggan
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Total points: 1,420
USC quarterback Caleb Williams
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Total points: 2,031