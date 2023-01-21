Final 2022 grades for the Steelers offensive positional units

Going into the 2022 season, no one really knew what to expect from the Pittsburgh Steelers offense. When you transition from a quarterback like Ben Roethlisberger and bring in two new starters on the offensive line, expectations had to be tempered. Handing out these grades is made more complicated by just how far the offense came during the season but never forgetting for all the improvement, this was still one of the lowest-scoring offenses in the NFL.

Quarterback

Pittsburgh opted for veteran Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett as the plan to replace Big Ben. Trubisky got the starting job at the start of the season but it wasn’t long before Pickett stepped in. Things weren’t great for the first half of the season but Pickett continued to develop and while the yards and touchdowns never really came, the future looks bright.

Final grade: C+

Running back

Things weren’t great for Najee Harris out of the gate. The offensive line wasn’t playing well and Harris looked completely out of sorts. But after the bye week, everything got better. The offensive line improved, Harris changed up his style and the team decided Jaylen Warren makes the entire offense better. Another unit on the rise finished strong.

Final grade: B-

Offensive line

The Steelers invested heavily in the offensive line last offseason adding guard James Daniels and center Mason Cole. The two of them ended up being the best offensive lineman on the team and were really the catalyst for the entire unit’s improvement as the season went on.

Final grade: B-

Wide receiver/Tight end

This group was loaded with talent to start the season and even after the team traded Chase Claypool, there was no step down in production once Steven Sims stepped up. George Pickens is a young star and Diontae Johnson was consistent for most of the year. Tight end Pat Freiermuth is a special talent who needs to be a greater focus of the passing game. This group’s success was so dependent on the play of the quarterback and offensive line, we give them something of a pass.

Final grade: B+

