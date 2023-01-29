Final 2022 grades for the Steelers defensive positional units

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense, like the rest of the team, had its ups and downs in 2022. This group took up a massive chunk of the team’s payroll but frankly didn’t play like it for much of the season. But down the stretch, this group came together and helped the team secure a winning record but missed the playoffs. Here are our final grades for the Steelers defense.

Defensive line

Thanks to the ageless wonder that is Cam Heyward, the Steelers defensive line was once again the best overall group last season. But it took some time for the coaches to figure out how to use them and which players to get on the field. Once there was a heavy dose of Larry Ogunjobi and DeMarvin Leal, things continued to improve last season.

Final Grade: B+

Outside linebacker

Alex Highsmith had a huge breakout season in 2022 with 14.5 sacks. Saying this, you’d think this group was the best on the Steelers defense but unfortunately, an injury to T.J. Watt and a total lack of production by the rest of the outside linebackers hurt this group overall.

Final Grade: C+

Inside linebacker

Pittsburgh continued to shuffle pieces at inside linebacker in hopes of finding a combination that worked but this group struggled all season. Devin Bush did not make his comeback and Myles Jack was solid but far from spectacular after being signed as a free agent. The best inside linebacker on the team last season was Robert Spillane and he’s the guy who saved this group’s grade.

Final Grade: C-

Cornerback

This unit got wrecked with injuries and the unit had to scramble to fill in depth. Ahkello Witherspoon missed much of the season and after trading for William Jackson III he never played a snap. But Cameron Sutton emerged as a star and Levi Wallace more than proved his worth. Arthur Maulet became a very good slot cornerback and James Pierre did a solid job as the team’s fourth cornerback This group was far from perfect but far from the weak link.

Final Grade: B+

Safety

The combination of Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds was great once again. Fitzpatrick returned to All-Pro form and led the league in interceptions. Edmunds was quietly one of the team’s best all-around defenders and when you mix in Domantae Kazee this three-headed monster was a bright spot down the stretch.

Final Grade: B+

