Final 2022 53-man roster projection for the Bills

Here is Bills Wire’s final 53-man roster projection for the Buffalo Bills ahead of final roster cuts on Tuesday:

Quarterback

Buffalo Bills quarterback Case Keenum. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Roster (2): Josh Allen, Case Keenum

Cut(s): Matt Barkley

Even though Barkley did have the punting heroics for the Bills this preseason, that won’t change what will happen here. The Bills have more often than not try to carry just two QBs on their active roster while sliding a third on the practice squad. That means Barkley to the PS with Keenum behind Allen on the depth chart.

Running back

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Roster (5): Devin Singletary, James Cook, Zack Moss, Taiwan Jones, Reggie Gilliam

Cut(s): Duke Johnson, Raheem Blackshear

Blackshear was one of the top sights to see during the preseason. Still, the Bills probably will feel good about their chances of getting him to the practice squad.

Tight end

Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Roster (2): Dawson Knox, O.J. Howard

Cut(s): Quintin Morris, Tommy Sweeney

Another position the Bills like to go light at is tight end. Howard wasn’t overly productive as a pass catcher this summer, but that could mean we just see Buffalo’s offense continue to roll with four receivers more than two tight ends on game day.

That’s how it’s been in the past anyway, but despite that, the Bills have liked to keep a strong blocking tight end around. That’s where Howard excels. Buffalo might also bank on at least one of Sweeney or Morris landing on the practice squad.

Wide receiver

Buffalo Bills’ Khalil Shakir. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Roster (7): Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Jamison Crowder, Isaiah McKenzie, Khalil Shakir, Jake Kumerow, Marquez Stevenson

Cut(s): Tanner Gentry, Neil Pau’u, Isaiah Hodgins

The question comes down to Hodgins and the Bills might not feel safe about him making it to the practice squad. The problem is his lack of contribution on special teams–But Buffalo will hope this could keep other teams away from him, allowing him to sneak onto their practice squad.

Had it not been for Hodgins’ lack of special teams contribution, he could very well make the roster. Kumerow does here because he features on special teams plenty.

Stevenson will eventually land on some sort of injury designation. He has a foot injury.

Offensive line

Rodger Saffold #76 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Roster (9): Dion Dawkins, Rodger Saffold, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, Spencer Brown, Tommy Doyle, Greg Mancz, David Quessenberry, Bobby Hart

Injury (1): Ike Boettger

Cut(s): Jacob Capra, Alec Anderson, Tanner Owen, Greg Van Roten, Luke Tenuta

The Bills wanted Tenuta to work out, giving him a couple of chances at extending playing time in the preseason. However, he had struggles so he’ll be destined for the practice squad.

Bobby Hart also turned in a positive summer. His position versatility by swinging over to guard and Cody Ford being traded helps his case.

Defensive line

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Roster (9): Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Boogie Basham, A.J. Epenesa, Shaq Lawson, Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle, Von Miller, Greg Rousseau

Cut(s): Eli Ankou, Prince Emili, Mike Love, Kingsley Jonathan, Brandin Bryant, Daniel Joseph, C.J. Brewer

This unit was added to a lot this offseason. Despite that, things haven’t really changed from out first look at it. The roster has been set for awhile in the defensive trenches.

The biggest thing to note from the preseason is Epenesa. He looks to be the No. 3 option off the edge over the likes of Boogie Basham.

Linebacker

Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49). (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Roster (6): Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, Tyler Matakevich, Tyrel Dodson, Baylon Spector

Suspended: Andre Smith

Cut(s): Joe Giles-Harris

Spector was very much a bubble player heading into the summer. However, the seventh-round rookie notched plenty of tackles during the preseason and played well at the line of scrimmage. His coverage could use some work, but all-in-all, great signs from a Round 7 rookie.

Cornerback

Christian Benford #47 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Roster (6): Kaiir Elam, Taron Johnson, Dane Jackson, Siran Neal, Christian Benford, Cam Lewis

Injury: Tre’Davious White

Cut(s): Nick McCloud, Ja’Marcus Ingram, Jordan Miller

When Boettger landed on the PUP list, White did not. That was really interesting, but it’s still very bold to predict that he’ll end up being ready for opening day. Even if White sits four games on the injury designation, that’s still a very fast return from an ACL injury.

Benford has been the talk of training camp. The sixth-round rookie has rotated with top pick Elam at times. That gives the Bills some welcomed flexibility in the secondary without White.

Safety

Jordan Poyer of the Buffalo Bills (USAT photo)

Roster (4): Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Jaquan Johnson, Damar Hamlin

Cut(s): Josh Thomas

Unfortunately for Thomas, another group pretty straight forward. He’ll likely be a practice squad candidate.

Special teams

Buffalo Bills assistant special teams coach Matthew Smiley speaks with kicker Tyler Bass (2). (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Roster (2/3): Tyler Bass, Reid Ferguson, Punter

With Matt Araiza being released by Bills, the team will likely just leave an opening on their roster so they can target whoever they desire once cuts start coming. Thus far, Buffalo worked out at least four punters.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire