Final 2022-23 ACC men’s basketball leaders

Miami made it to the Final Four but will not be playing for the national championship. Therefore, the 2022-23 ACC men’s basketball season is over. It was another down year for the conference as it didn’t have many NCAA Tournament berths once again, and only the Hurricanes made it to the second weekend. Duke and Pittsburgh made it to the second round, and Virginia and NC State were bounced without a win.

With the conference in a slump, it’s fair to wonder when and if it will become must-watch basketball once again. Right now, it’s a power conference in name only. Could NIL and the transfer portal make this step back a permanent one? Hopefully not, but those very things have made college basketball more unpredictable than ever.

All of the above questions will be answered as time goes on. In the meantime, here are the leaders from the major statistical categories this season:

Scoring, assists and minutes leader and steals co-leader: Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest - 18.8 PPG | 6.4 APG | 36.7 MPG | 1.8 SPG

Feb 7, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Tyree Appleby (1) celebrates after scoring a three point basket during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Rebounding: Armando Bacot, North Carolina - 10.4 RPG

Nov 24, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) grabs a rebound against Portland Pilots forward Moses Wood (1) during the second half at Moda Center. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Field-goal percentage and blocks: Jesse Edwards, Syracuse - 59.2 FG% | 2.7 BPG

SYRACUSE, NY – MARCH 04: Jesse Edwards #14 of the Syracuse Orange reacts after a play against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half of the game at JMA Wireless Dome on March 4, 2023 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

3-point field-goal percentage: Hunter Cattoor, Virginia Tech - 42.4 3PFG%

BLACKSBURG, VA – MARCH 04: Hunter Cattoor #0 of the Virginia Tech Hokies shoots against the Florida State Seminoles in the first half during a game at Cassell Coliseum on March 4, 2023 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

Free-throw percentage: RJ Davis, North Carolina - 88.1 FT%

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 22: R.J. Davis #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels in action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center on February 22, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Steals co-leader: Judah Mintz, Syracuse - 1.8 SPG

Feb 14, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Judah Mintz (3) reacts to a made three-point basket against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Steals co-leader: Reece Beekman, Virginia - 1.8 SPG

Feb 22, 2023; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) dribbles against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Conte Forum. Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

