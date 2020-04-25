Final 2020 NFL Draft grades: Tom Brady's Bucs among best performers in NFC

The picks have all been made. Every last of the 255 selections in the 2020 NFL Draft. And now, it's time to grade how each team did.

The NFC saw many teams come away with impressive draft hauls. Some teams that were rebuilding in 2019 look poised to contend come 2020. And a handful of fringe playoff teams and Wild Card squads from last year look ready to make deeper runs with some of the reinforcements they got in the draft.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

With that said, here's a look at how each NFC team did over the course of this year's NFL Draft.

Picks made: LB/S Isaiah Simmons (No. 8), OT Josh Jones (No. 72), DT Leki Fotu (No. 114), DT Rashard Lawrence (No. 131), LB Evan Weaver (No. 202), RB Eno Benjamin (No. 222).

Grade: A

Analysis: The Cardinals had a very strong draft. They landed the hyper-versatile Simmons with the eighth pick to be a difference-maker on defense and their second pick, Josh Jones, was an absolute steal. He'll start his career as the swing tackle in Arizona but given Marcus Gilbert's age (31) and durability issues, he could start at right tackle soon.

Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence should on their defensive line thanks to their size. And of their later picks, Eno Benjamin seems like a great value. He was our seventh-overall RB and 109th overall player in this class. Getting him in the seventh could be a steal and he'll be a great backup to Kenyan Drake. Nice work by Steve Keim and Co. this year.

Picks made: CB A.J. Terrell (No. 16), DT Marlon Davidson (No. 47), C Matt Hennessy (No. 78), LB Mykal Walker (No. 119), S Jaylinn Hawkins (No. 134), P Sterling Hofrichter (No. 228)

Grade: C

Analysis: The Falcons had a weird draft. Day 1 wasn't great. They reached a bit for A.J. Terrell at 16 though the Clemson corner has upside and filled a need. Day 2 was significantly better as Marlon Davidson and Matt Hennessy were both very good values that filled big holes at defensive tackle next to Grady Jarrett and at left guard.

Story continues

As for Day 3, it wasn't great. Walker was was productive at Fresno State and has size, but he was a bit of a reach. Hawkins is a good ballhawk, but again, he was taken too early. And spending one of their six picks on a punter didn't seem like the best use of resources.

The Falcons' stellar Day 2 did a lot to bring up this value. But the odd days certainly weren't as kind to Atlanta.

Picks made: DT Derrick Brown (No. 7), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (No. 38), S Jeremy Chinn (No. 64), CB Troy Pride (No. 113), S Kenny Robinson (No. 152), DT Bravvion Roy (No. 184), DB Stanley Thomas-Oliver (No. 221)

Grade: A

Analysis: The Panthers spent every single one of their seven picks on defense. That's the first time that has happened in the common draft era, at least for a team with seven picks. They did well to get value with all of their selections, too.

Brown and Gross-Matos will be a great long-term pair on the defensive line and both could've been taken higher than they were. Chinn, Pride, and Robinson were all very strong values as well. Roy reunites with his college coach while Thomas-Oliver will provide depth in the secondary.

It's hard to find anything to dislike about this Panthers draft class. You could argue that maybe they should've spent one pick on offense, but the value they got on defense was simply fantastic.

Picks made: TE Cole Kmet (No. 43), CB Jaylon Johnson (No. 50), EDGE Trevis Gipson (No. 155), CB Kindle Vildor (No. 163), WR Darnell Mooney (No. 173), OL Arlington Hambright (No. 226), OL Lachavious Simmons (No. 227)

Grade: D

Analysis: This wasn't a very good draft for the Bears. Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor were their best picks, as they filled needs and both were solid values. The rest? Not so much.

Kmet was the weirdest pick. Though he fit the draft range, the Bears now have 10 tight ends on their roster. Yes, 10. That's insane. Gipson, Hambright, and Simmons all have great names, but they weren't great values at their respective portions of the draft.

There is some upside here, especially with Johnson. But overall, this was a disappointing draft for the Bears given that they wasted their first pick on a non-need.

Dallas Cowboys

Picks made: WR CeeDee Lamb (No. 17 overall), CB Trevon Diggs (No. 51 overall), DT Neville Gallimore (No. 82 overall), CB Reggie Robinson (No. 123), C Tyler Biadasz (No. 146), EDGE Bradley Anae (No. 179), QB Ben DiNucci (No. 231)

Grade: A

Analysis: This was a phenomenal class for the Cowboys. They filled their biggest defensive needs by grabbing a couple of steals in Diggs and Anae and a couple of rock-solid, ready-made contributors in Gallimore and Robinson.

On offense, Lamb didn't fill a need but was a top-10 player on our big board. So, getting him at 17 (and possibly stealing him from the Eagles) was absolutely worth it. Biadasz is a Wisconsin center who will replace retired Wisconsin-center-turned Cowboy Travis Frederick. And DiNucci is a solid developmental quarterback who emerged as a sleeper late in the draft process.

The Cowboys have done well to make the most out of their resources. Now, it's time to see if Mike McCarthy can help get this team to have a deep playoff run, something that never materialized under Jason Garrett.

Detroit Lions

Picks made: CB Jeff Okudah (No. 3), RB D'Andre Swift (No. 35), LB Julian Okwara (No. 67) G Jonah Jackson (No. 75), G Logan Stenberg (No. 121), WR Quintez Cephus (No. 166), RB Jason Huntley (No. 172), DT John Penisini (No. 197), DT Jashon Cornell (No. 235)

Grade: C+

Analysis: The Lions' first three picks of Okudah, Swift, and Okwara were solid. And the Okwara pick was nice given that the Lions already have Okwara's older brother, Romeo, on the roster. They could've gotten more value by trading down in Round 1, as they were rumored to, but that never materialized.

The team made some solid picks after the first three. Namely, Stenberg, Cephus, and Penisini fit the ranges that they were taken in. Jackson, Huntley, and Cornell less so, though Cornell was a late-round pick.

The Lions landed some immediate contributors, but the question is, will this be enough to save Matt Patricia's job? We'll have to see.

Green Bay Packers

Picks made: QB Jordan Love (No. 26), RB A.J. Dillon (No. 62), TE Josiah Deguara (No. 94 overall), LB Kamal Martin (No. 175), OL Jon Runyan (192), C Jake Hanson (No. 208), G Simon Stepniak (No. 209), DB Vernon Scott (No. 236), EDGE Jonathan Garvin (No. 242)

Grade: F

Analysis: The Packers did some nice things later in the draft. Martin and Runyan are both solid players that could find a role for Green Bay's team. But overall, this draft was not a good one.

The merits of the Jordan Love pick can be debated, but the big problem with this class is that the team failed to get Aaron Rodgers a true No. 2 receiver in a stacked receiver class. They instead traded up for a player who will be a backup quarterback this season and then reached for Dillon and Deguara. Dillon was a particularly frustrating pick. He's talented, but he's joining a backfield that already has Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.

If the Packers wanted to improve their team and make another run at a Super Bowl, they needed to do more than they did. It's hard to imagine that Aaron Rodgers is happy with the team's decision to ignore the receiver position entirely.

Los Angeles Rams

Picks made: RB Cam Akers (No. 52), WR Van Jefferson (No. 57), LB Terrell Lewis (No. 84), S Terrell Burgess (No. 104), TE Brycen Hopkins (No. 136), S Jordan Fuller (No. 199), LB Clay Johnston (No. 234)

Grade: B-

Analysis: This was a pretty solid class for the Rams. They got started off on the wrong foot with the Akers pick -- Akers is talented but didn't fill a big need and J.K. Dobbins was still on the board -- but from there, things got better.

Jefferson was a reach but he's a great route runner and will pair well with Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, who excel in that area. Lewis may have the biggest impact of any draft pick because of his enormous potential. If he can stay healthy, he could seamlessly replace Dante Fowler.

Hopkins and Burgess both should play depth roles in L.A., and their later picks were fine too. The team didn't upgrade the offensive line, however, and that could prove to be a mistake.

Minnesota Vikings

Picks made: WR Justin Jefferson (No. 22), CB Jeff Gladney (No. 31), OT Ezra Cleveland (No. 58), CB Cameron Dantzler (No. 89), EDGE D.J. Wonnum (No. 112), DL James Lynch (No. 130), LB Troy Dye (No. 132), CB Harrison Hand (No. 169), WR K.J. Osborn (No. 176), OL Blake Brandel (No. 203), S Josh Metellus (No. 205), DL Kenny Willekes (No. 225), QB Nate Stanley (No. 244), S Brian Cole II (No. 249), OL Kyle Hinton (No. 253)

Grade: A+

Analysis: Somehow, the Vikings made 15 picks. But it's not just about the sheer quantity of players they got here. It's about the quality.

Jefferson was a good value and should replace the departed Stefon Diggs. The team may have found two or three new starters in the secondary with Gladney, Dantzler, and Hand as they look to replace the three corners that left in free agency. Cleveland could start at tackle or guard next year. Lynch, Wonnum, and Willekes will add depth to the defensive line. All were good values. Stanley was a steal in the seventh round.

The list goes on. I could extol the virtues of this class for quite some time, but I don't have enough words in me. Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer deserve a lot of credit for this haul, and it's one that could help the Vikings to improve a lot after a Wild Card season in 2019.

New Orleans Saints

Picks made: C/G Cesar Ruiz (No. 24), LB/DE Zack Baun (No. 74) TE Adam Trautman (No. 105), QB Tommy Stevens (No. 240)

Grade: A-

Analysis: The Saints traded up twice in the draft to nab Baun at 74 and Trautman at 105. Both players were falling talents and were big-time steals for the team, so moving up to get them was smart. The Ruiz pick is a rock-solid one as well and he'll challenge Andrus Peat for a starting spot at left guard unless the team wants him to play center and Erik McCoy to play guard.

The Saints had a strong draft and the only knock on it is that they didn't address the wide receiver position. It would've been nice to add a true No. 3 target for Drew Brees. They also didn't really have to trade back in to get Tommy Stevens, but there's not too much to complain about overall.

New York Giants

Picks made: OT Andrew Thomas (No. 4), S Xavier McKinney (No. 36), OT Matt Peart (No. 99), CB Darnay Holmes (No. 110), G Shane Lemieux (No. 150), LB Cam Brown (No. 183), EDGE Carter Coughlin (No. 218), LB T.J. Brunson (No. 238), CB Chris Williamson (No. 247), LB Tae Crowder (No. 255)

Grade: A

Analysis: This was a very strong draft for the Giants. Thomas and Peart figure to be bookends for years to come in New York and though Thomas was taken a little earlier than expected, getting Peart at 99 was a steal.

So was getting McKinney at 36. Nobody would've batted an eye had he gone in the top 25 picks. But the G-Men got him in the second round. Holmes, Lemieux, and Brown all have starter potential while Coughlin should be a solid rotational player.

There's a lot to like about this Giants class and though they maybe should've gone with a receiver over Mr. Irrelveant, Tae Crowder, this is a great class for Dave Gettleman and first-year Giants head coach and former Patriots special teams coordinator, Joe Judge.

Philadelphia Eagles

Picks made: WR Jalen Reagor (No. 21), QB Jalen Hurts (No. 53), LB Davion Taylor (No. 103), S K'Von Wallace (No. 127), OL Jack Driscoll (No. 145), WR John Hightower (No. 168), LB Shaun Bradley (No. 196), WR Quez Watkins (No. 200), OT Prince Tega Wanogho (No. 210), LB Casey Toohill (No. 33)

Grade: D+

Analysis: The Eagles rebounded after an awful first two days to land a handful of solid picks on Day 3. Prince Tega Wanogho was a massive steal as he was a top-50 player on our board. Yet he went 210th overall. Toohill, Bradley, Watkins, Hightower, Wallace, and Driscoll should all be quality depth options and none of the team's Day 3 selections were reaches.

But the first two days of the draft were an unmitigated disaster. It started when the team took Reagor over Justin Jefferson. Reagor is fast, but Jefferson is the superior player. It only got weirder on Day 2 when the team selected Hurts to be their backup quarterback after giving Carson Wentz a massive contract extension. And Davion Taylor was a big reach at the 103rd pick.

The early picks drag down what otherwise would've been a solid class. Perhaps this pans out, but for now, this draft has to be given a below-average grade because the Eagles didn't utilize their early resources well.

San Francisco 49ers

Picks made: DT Javon Kinlaw (No. 14), WR Brandon Aiyuk (No. 25), Colton McKivitz (No. 153), Charlie Woerner (No. 190), WR Jauan Jennings (No. 217)

Grade: B-

Analysis: The 49ers were very active on the trade market on Saturday. They flipped a fifth and a future third to the Redskins for Trent Williams. Then, the 49ers shipped Matt Breida and Marquise Goodwin away to add some extra picks to their arsenal.

Kinlaw is an exciting player for them. And Aiyuk should be a solid replacement for Emmanuel Sanders, though there were better players available than Aiyuk when the Niners traded to get him. The other three picks were fine, but the big wins were getting Kinlaw and Williams. John Lynch certainly has to be happy about having more talent in the trenches.

Seattle Seahawks

Picks made: LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech (No. 27), DE Darrell Taylor (No. 48), G Damien Lewis (No. 69), TE Colby Parkinson (No. 133), RB DeeJay Dallas (No. 144), EDGE Alton Robinson (No. 148), WR Freddie Swain (No. 214), TE Stephen Sullivan (No. 251)

Grade: D-

Analysis: It's hard to like what the Seahawks did. Brooks was a reach in the first round and though he could develop into a good player, he doesn't fill a big need. Trading up for Taylor was an odd move as he was likely a third or fourth-round prospect. Lewis was the only good pick of the first two days, as he should be an upgrade on the offensive line.

Day 3 saw the Seahawks add some decent players, and Robinson is an intriguing edge talent, but drafting two tight ends makes little sense. They already have Greg Olsen, Will Dissly, Luke Willson, and Jacob Hollister on the roster. They didn't need any more help at that position, unless the Seahawks are planning to run an all-tight-end offense like the Bears appear to be doing.

Brooks' upside and the Lewis pick are enough to keep this from failing completely, but it definitely is teetering on the brink.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Picks made: OT Tristan Wirfs (No. 13), S Antoine Winfield Jr. (No. 45), RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn (No. 76), WR Tyler Johnson (No. 161), DT Khalil Davis (No. 194), LB Chapelle Russell (No. 241), RB Raymond Calais (No. 245)

Grade: A

Analysis: Look out, NFC. Here comes the Bucs. After getting a steal at 13 in Wirfs, a ballhawk in Winfield, a couple of talented runners in Vaughn and Calais, another weapon for Tom Brady in Johnson, and some defensive depth in Davis and Russell, the Bucs look ready to compete in one of the NFL's toughest divisions.

The Bucs had one of the best draft classes in the NFL and are probably second-best only to the Vikings. They have all the tools needed to be a strong, competitive team in 2020.

Washington Redskins

Picks made: EDGE Chase Young (No. 2 overall), RB/WR Antonio Gibson (No. 66 overall), OT Saahdiq Charles (No. 108), WR Antonio Gandy-Golden (No. 142), C Keith Ismael (No. 156), LB Khaleke Hudson (No. 162), S Kamren Kurl (No. 216), EDGE James Smith-Williams (No. 229)

Grade: B

Analysis: The Redskins did well to stockpile talent on defense while still addressing most of their needs. Young is the best player in this draft and should be a perennial Pro Bowler. Gibson and Gandy-Golden will fight for roles in the receiving corps and Gandy-Golden should be a red-zone threat.

The offensive line help is certainly welcome as well. Charles has a lot of upside and could win the left tackle job to replace Trent Williams. Ismael will be a good backup. And the final three defensive picks added needed depth and upside to the team's defense in their new 4-3 alignment.

This was a rock-solid debut for the Ron Rivera/Kyle Smith duo. The only downside is that the Redskins didn't add a tight end in the draft, but they made up for it by landing Thaddeus Moss as a free agent.

Final 2020 NFL Draft grades: Tom Brady's Bucs among best performers in NFC originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston