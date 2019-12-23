Final world ranking event complete, with more Masters spots filled

Adam Scott was winless for four years and had dropped outside of the top 75 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

All of that is past tense now.

Thanks to his victory at the Australian PGA Championship, Scott can add another trophy to his mantle and is now ranked 13th in the world.

The Aussie jumped five spots, from No. 18. This was the final event for the 2019 calendar year, which also meant the last chance for players to earn an invite among the OWGR top 50 to the Masters.

Scott, as the 2013 Masters champion, has a standing invitation to play Augusta National. But others will be making their first trip around the famed venue in 2020. That includes Victor Perez (No. 45), Andrew Putnam (No. 48) and Erik van Rooyen (No. 50). There is still one week left in the year, for rankings to slightly adjust, but no one can move inside or outside the top 50.

The biggest movers in the Official World Golf Ranking in 2019

Jazz Janewattananod will also make his Masters debut. He won for the second consecutive week on the Asian Tour, at the Thailand Masters. He’s moved from 50th to 40th in the rankings over the last two weeks.

Here’s how the top 10 currently looks, with where they began 2019 in parentheses:

1. Brooks Koepka (1)

2. Rory McIlroy (8)

3. Jon Rahm (6)

4. Justin Thomas (4)

5. Dustin Johnson (3)

6. Tiger Woods (13)

7. Patrick Cantlay (18)

8. Justin Rose (2)

9. Xander Schauffele (10)

10. Tommy Fleetwood (12)