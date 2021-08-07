Filterbuy opens New Kensington facility, plans more hiring

Aug. 6—Air filter manufacturer Filterbuy opened its facility in New Kensington Advanced Manufacturing Park this week with nearly 30 full-time employees, and it plans to hire more workers this month, the company announced Friday.

The family-owned and operated company based in Alabama said it aims to have three full production lines running at the park in New Kensington and Arnold by September.

In March, Filterbuy finalized plans with Gov. Tom Wolf's office to open the new facility. Founded in 2013, the commercial and residential air filter maker has nearly 1,000 employees and also has facilities in Alabama, Florida and Utah.

The company renovated a 137,000-square-foot building previously owned by Alcoa Corp. Serving as Filterbuy's northeastern hub, it's able to produce 30,000 air filtration products daily.

"Our company has experienced tremendous growth over the past five years, but we haven't lost sight of our core values — personalized service and community investment," Filterbuy founder and CEO David Heacock said. "The New Kensington facility is not only bringing jobs to the region, but it will also help us reach a critical customer-base along the Northeast seaboard."

Filterbuy says it will invest more than $2 million in the Alle-Kiski Valley project over the next three years and bring hundreds of jobs to the region.

Human resources manager Glenna George is among the new hires. She will oversee the hiring of all Filterbuy staff in New Kensington.

George will represent the company at a PA CareerLink Alle-Kiski job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 1150 Fifth Ave. in New Kensington. Those interested in applying for a production-line job are invited to attend the job fair or contact George at recruiting@filterbuy.com or 888-345-8736.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .