Film study: Why Jerry Jeudy is crucial to the Broncos offense

Will the real Denver Broncos please stand up?!

Are they the team that won its first three games of the season and then recorded back-to-back victories in Weeks 8 and 9? Or are they the team that suffered a four-game losing skid last month?

One thing is for certain: With wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on the field, the Broncos are a much better team. His return from an ankle injury, which caused him to miss six games, is a big reason why they were able to beat the Washington Football Team and Dallas Cowboys in the past two weeks.

Jerry Jeudy's route running

The Broncos’ wins against Washington and Dallas with Jeudy back in the lineup is obviously a good sign. He’s caught 10 passes on 12 targets for 108 yards, averaging 10.8 yards per reception. We’re still waiting on his first touchdown, but his impact has not gone unnoticed.

In Week 9, the Broncos were tied 10-10 with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter against Washington. The Broncos had a third-and-8, and it was up to Jeudy to make a play.

When the defensive back lined up on the inside of Jeudy, he knew he would have to move his defender because his route was going to the outside. Not only did Jeudy get open, but he also made the throw easier for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

One of the best throws Bridgewater made recently was a 25-yard pass to Jeudy on a deep crosser route in the clip below.

At the top of the screen, Jeudy must navigate under the defensive back, but over the linebacker to stay above the first-down marker while timing the route correctly so he doesn’t collide with teammate Courtland Sutton, who was running a streak at the bottom of the screen.

Bridgewater is throwing the ball at a high level right now. This wasn’t an easy throw to make, and the anticipation was just phenomenal.

Opening the field

Against Dallas last week, Jeudy ran in motion to uncover man-to-man defense. This revealed a perfect opportunity for a taller Tim Patrick on the outside against a smaller defensive back in Trevon Diggs.

Run game

Jeudy helps open up the field for teammates in the running game as well as the passing game.

Last week against the Cowboys, rookie running back Javonte Williams recorded his first 100-yard game. Although Jeudy isn’t a big part of the run game, his motion in the clip below helped move defenders out of the box and put the focus on the strong side of the field. That allowed Williams to run through two defenders instead of three.

If the Broncos continue to use Jeudy successfully downfield and in the screen game, it will go a long way toward helping Denver compete for the AFC West title. With Jeudy simply on the field, it creates one-on-ones for Patrick and Sutton. Add in the backfield tandem of Williams and Gordon and you get an offense capable of great things.

It’s a close race between the Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, and Raiders as the entire division has five wins.

