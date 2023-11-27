Film study: How Texas Tech basketball got on track in the Bahamas

In the span of three days, the Texas Tech basketball team put together its best games of the young season.

During its stay in the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Red Raiders (5-1) bounced back from a tough opening-round loss to Villanova to overcome a 15-point deficit in the second half to top Northern Iowa and never trailed in a dominant victory against Michigan.

Three wildly different games. Three wildly different results. So, what are the biggest things that helped Tech put together a successful 2-1 tournament?

Here's a look at what stood out against the Panthers and Wolverines.

Michigan Wolverines guard Dug McDaniel (0) controls the ball as Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Warren Washington (22) and Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Pop Isaacs (2) defend during the first half at Imperial Arena, Nov 24, 2023, at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Defense smothers Michigan

Texas Tech's opening game against Villanova had its mixture of good and bad.

Positives included hitting 14 3-pointers and having 17 assists on 21 made shots. Those were undone by the Wildcats physically imposing their will on the Red Raiders.

"We got punked," Devan Cambridge said after the 85-69 loss to Villanova, which went on to win the entire tournament.

The script was completely flipped against Michigan. Tech led by as many as 23 and rolled to the 73-57 win.

"We were dominated," Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli said. "We were dominated physically. We were dominated psychologically. We were dominated emotionally. Even when we tried to respond with the zone, the second half with some adjustments that we made, it was just a case of being dominated."

Tech led from the opening tip and looked as in sync as they have all season. Shooting struggles came back a bit (5-for-21 from 3-point range) but like the early games, this shouldn't be too much of a concern.

This clip is an example of the offense Tech played with in the Bahamas. Notice the quick passing decisions, most of them into the shooting pocket of good shooters. Chance McMillian and Pop Isaacs both have looks that are hard to argue against. They're just missed shots.

Against Michigan, the Red Raiders dominated with their defense. It started with containing Wolverines point guard Dug McDaniel, who entered Friday's game averaging 19.5 points per game with three 20-point efforts already. He was limited to a season-low 12 points against the Red Raiders, none after the 11:49 mark in the second half.

Joe Toussaint and Isaacs were assigned to McDaniel throughout the game. Both rarely let McDaniel get inside the 3-point line with the ball. If he did get there, they had help, mostly from Darrion Williams and Devan Cambridge.

On the above play, you see each of those aspects. McDaniel gives the ball up to run the play, screening Kerwin Walton (more on him later). Walton fights through it and Williams comes over to double. Toussaint is caught on a back screen, but quick enough to get around it for the strong closeout on McDaniel's shot attempt, which is well off.

Cohesiveness was on display against the Wolverines. Look at this simple backside help defense.

There's nothing fancy about this play, though it stands out for the activity from Washington, Cambridge and Isaacs.

Cambridge runs out with his man to force a pass near midcourt. Washington, who helped on the screen, has to rush back to his man and ends up in front. A good pass over the top toward the basket would put Tech's defense in a bind.

That's what Michigan attempts to do. Isaacs recognizes that. As the help man, he sprints off his guy, gets the deflection and saves it from going out of bounds for the steal.

Ball movement, ball security

Turnovers have been a major issue for the Red Raiders this season. Through three games, Tech was turning the ball over on 22.2% of its possessions. Against Villanova, it had another 15 giveaways.

This improved in a drastic way the final two games of the tournament. Tech totaled 17 turnovers combined against Northern Iowa and Michigan, the same amount the team had against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi alone.

Some of these giveaways are silly ones, such as travels on attempted drives to the paint. Most have been on bad passes, forcing the throw that isn't there or the toss being mistimed or misplaced.

Ball movement, or lack thereof, has been a factor in these turnovers. Often times, the Red Raiders have gotten stuck offensively with little player movement away from the action.

The above play is an example of what that kind of movement from the ball and the players can do to a defense.

Down 61-47 to the Panthers with 10:15 left, the Red Raiders went on a tear offensively thanks to putting constant pressure on the UNI defense. The ball flew around and it left the Panther defense scrambling.

On the play above, after Williams' steal to get the ball back, Texas Tech had seven passes in a 16-second span. Walton and Toussaint each had two good looks at a 3. Instead of settling, they kept the ball moving, which allowed Williams to hit Toussaint for the wide-open look to tie the game.

Much of this action happens on the left wing. UNI's defense is scrambling so much to keep up with Tech's passes that Isaacs is also open on the right wing.

Pump fakes are your friend

Another noticeable aspect to the first three games was the amount of times opponents blocked Tech's shot attempts. Texas A&M-Commerce, San Jose State and Corpus Christi combined to block 19.4% of the Red Raiders' shots in those games.

How do you combat getting your shot blocked? It doesn't take an expert to answer this one.

The art of the pump fake has been lost in basketball and it's the perfect remedy for a team getting its shots swatted away. Cambridge uses the fake perfectly to get the Michigan defender in the air, providing a clear rim for the easy layup.

Notables from the tournament

Walton has had a very short leash so far this season on defense. Several times, Walton has checked into the game, given up an offense board or missed an assignment and quickly been pulled from the floor. He turned things around starting with the Northern Iowa game and continued to play well against Michigan.

It was Walton on the floor with Toussaint, Isaacs, Cambridge and Williams for 7 minutes, 41 seconds against the Panthers. When that lineup entered, Texas Tech trailed 61-47. In that amount of time, the Red Raiders outscored UNI by 18.

Toussaint went just 2-for-12 from 3 in Tech's first three games. In the Bahamas, he went 7-for-16, good for 43.7%. Whether or not that's sustainable is a question. If it is, or Toussaint shoots anywhere close to 40% the rest of the season, it changes plenty for the Red Raiders.

What's next?

Texas Tech remains away from Lubbock for its next game. The Red Raiders will head to Indianapolis to take on Butler (5-2) in the team's only true road game in non-conference play. The Bulldogs have seen their fare share of quality opponents as well, having lost to Michigan State and Florida Atlantic while beating Penn State and Boise State most recently.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Breaking down Texas Tech basketball's two wins in the Battle 4 Atlantis