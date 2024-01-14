Film Study: Monmouth wide receiver Dymere Miller committed to Rutgers football

Rutgers football added a dynamic wide receiver via the transfer portal when former Monmouth wide receiver Dymere Miller committed to the Scarlet Knight in mid-December.

Rutgers’ new offensive weapon put together a tremendous final season at Monmouth in 2023, recording 90 receptions for 1,295 yards and nine touchdowns. For his efforts in 2023, Miller was one of 11 athletes named to the Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association All-America Team. During his four seasons at Monmouth, Miller logged 169 catches for 2,408 yards with 17 touchdowns.

The 6-foot, 180-pound wide receiver played at an elite level in the FSC, leading the FCS in receiving yards and receiving yards per game with 117.5 this past season.

Film Review

The former Monmouth captain is a versatile wide receiver with playmaking abilities. His style of play is similar to Rutgers’ senior wideout Christian Dremel.

Like Dremel, Miller can run multiple route combinations, racking yardage after the catch. The First Team All-CAA receiver is the eighth player in Monmouth history to reach 2,000 career receiving yards, showing off his explosiveness after the catch. Also, Miller is a sure-handed receiver, holding Monmouth’s single-season receptions record with 90 catches.

Miller’s speed will impact Rutgers’ offense next season, allowing offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca to call plays to stretch the field. With one year of eligibility remaining, look for Miller to make the most of his opportunity with the Scarlet Knights.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire