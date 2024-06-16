Film Study – Michael Thomas III gives Rutgers football an electric player

The Tuesday commitment of Michael Thomas III gives Rutgers football a high-level athlete with elite attributes.

Thomas from Donovan Catholic (Toms River, New Jersey) has elite speed, great footwork, strong hands, a solid frame, and excellent hands. He is the kind of player who could be special for Rutgers.

He is a multi-sport athlete, recording a 10.76-second 100-yard dash in track. The 5-foot-11 200-pound wide receiver doesn’t have a ton of height but can outjump most defensive backs. His athletic abilities allow him to beat opponents on 50-50 balls. He has a strong lower half, breaking weak arm tackles in the open field.

His skillset translates well to the Big Ten and gives Rutgers the kind of athlete that the top-tier teams in the conference regularly field.





Thomas can align anywhere on the field and does an excellent job finding soft spots in zone coverage. The future Scarlet Knight tends to align as the No. 3 wide receiver in trips formation, exposing linebackers in coverage.

The No. 4 ranked prospect in New Jersey is an absolute playmaker with the football and can shine in the Big Ten Conference with his quickness off the line of scrimmage. Besides being an offensive threat, he can add depth to Rutgers’ special teams with the ability to return punts or kicks, showing off his versatility on the field.

Thomas can run multiple route combinations allowing him to thrive on the Power Five level. According to MaxPreps, he finished his junior season with 38 catches for 458 yards and five touchdowns. Thomas’s consistency on the gridiron will erase the pressure of playing within the Big Ten.

The Scarlet Knights added an explosive weapon in Thomas and he will add an immediate offensive impact in 2025.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire