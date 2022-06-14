FILM STUDY: Looking at Anthony Richardson’s career highlights

Florida football has long been known as a school that develops high-quality college quarterbacks stretching back even before Steve Spurrier took the head coaching job. However, since Urban Meyer left Gainesville, only Kyle Trask has done well enough to hold up the banner for the Orange and Blue under center.

The latest quarterback prodigy to come through the program is Gainesville native Anthony Richardson, who was recruited by Dan Mullen and his staff in 2020, when he was a four-star dual-threat coming out of Eastside High. The dynamic athlete saw minimal playing time in his redshirt freshman year behind Trask and Emory Jones, but when he did get into the game, he gave Gator fans a glimpse of a bright future.

Unfortunately, Richardson’s 2021 campaign was marred by injuries that hampered his ability to perform consistently. Nonetheless, his efforts gained national attention after some brilliant plays in the opening games, but as the season went on he struggled to stay on the field.

Below we have some of the best highlights from Florida’s presumed starting quarterback in 2022 stretching back to his redshirt season. One will quickly realize why there is so much clamor over the incoming redshirt sophomore after a few ganders at these videos.

vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (2020)

vs. Oklahoma Sooners (Cotton Bowl, 2020)

vs. Florida Atlantic Owls (2021)

at South Florida Bulls (2021)

at LSU Tigers (2021)

Orange and Blue Game 2022

