FILM STUDY: Ideal schemes for top cornerbacks in 2022 NFL draft

A compelling storyline heading into the 2022 NFL draft is who will be the first cornerback off the board. Some analysts have been eyeing LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. in the top spot ever since his freshman season in 2019. Others have elevated Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner to the head of the class following his performance at the NFL combine. Washington’s Trent McDuffie also is in the mix.

As the draft approaches, these three cornerbacks are being evaluated, compared and contrasted with each other. Draft guides and scouting reports sometimes provide too much information, making it difficult to come to a conclusion on the guy.

Teams will be considering how each prospect’s style of play fits with their defense. With that in mind, let’s examine Stingley, Gardner and McDuffie to identify how they fit in the three defensive schemes: zone, man and match coverage.

Derek Stingley Jr. in man coverage

Stingley is a top prospect for a reason. He was arguably one of the most impactful freshmen in LSU history, leading the SEC with six interceptions in 2019. That same year, he led the conference with 21 passes defensed and tied the SEC Championship Game record with two interceptions in a win over Georgia — all of that in just his freshman year.

Stingley is a lockdown cornerback who performs at his best when lined up on the outside in man-to-man coverage. According to Pro Football Focus, he lined up in press-man on 49% of his career coverage snaps at LSU.

In the clip above, Stingley is lined up in a soft-press coverage with inside shade. As the receiver is closing the cushion coming out of his release, Stingley relies on his reaction time to stay right on his inside hip. As soon the receiver begins to look for the ball, Stingley gets his head around to the inside and shows off elite ball-tracking ability to grab the interception.

Most cornerbacks want to leave three yards of cushion between themselves and the receiver. This gives the defender time to react when receivers try fancy release moves at the line of scrimmage to get them off balance. Not Stingley. He lets receivers eat up the cushion then relies on his elite reaction time, fluid hips and pure speed when opening up in stride down the sideline.

Stingley’s 6-foot-1 frame allows him to stay in front of bigger receivers at the line of scrimmage, making him a perfect fit for any press-heavy defense.

There are only a few NFL cornerbacks that can completely shut down their opponents on a consistent basis with no help over the top. If Stingley can stay healthy, he has the potential to be a name we all remember 20 years from now.

Trent McDuffie in zone/man match

Whether it’s dropping back into zone or lining up in man-match underneath, McDuffie can do it all. His 5-foot-11 height doesn’t limit him to the outside, as he can shadow wideouts in motion or lock down a dominant slot receiver.

McDuffie has great coverage instincts in the intermediate parts of the field, where he can use his quickness to close on the ball. Not to mention, he might be the best tackler among the three cornerbacks in our discussion.

A zone/man-match defense is when a defender is in a three-man triangle on one side of the field. A cornerback will sometimes be asked to cover the underneath routes and also maintain a responsibility to bracket within the shallow part of the field.

In man-match, the defender will stay on his man until he leaves that area. Then he will pick up the nearest threat. In the clip below, McDuffie does just that.

McDuffie’s responsibility is the deep third of the field (any receiver who gets outside the numbers). At the snap, he is lined up on the outside receiver then picks up the inside receiver who is running a wheel route. The most impressive part about this clip is the transition from his first responsibility to the next. He didn’t bite on the out route, maintained the cushion, and kept his eyes downfield.

Zone-match defense is similar to man-match, but a cornerback, linebacker and safety come out in zone coverage initially, slightly move with any receiver entering their zone, and then match with the nearest threat. This type of match defense often can lead to busted coverages, so it’s important that all three defenders are on the same page.

In the first clip below, McDuffie is lined up on the inside, while the linebacker’s responsibility is the flat. As the quarterback drops back, McDuffie takes away the first read up the seam, steps up to the second read, then finally forces the quarterback to check down to his running back.

In the second clip, McDuffie is in a deep zone-match scenario with a safety over the top and the linebacker underneath. McDuffie maintained a good cushion between both receivers downfield and ended up being in the perfect spot to grab the interception.

Ahmad Gardner dominant in zone coverage

If we are judging by size, athleticism and consistent production on film, Gardner should be the first cornerback off the board. At 6-foot-2, he’s one of the tallest defensive backs in the draft. Impressively, Gardner hasn’t allowed a single touchdown in more than 1,000 career snaps, and he only allowed 13 catches for 117 yards this season, according to PFF.

Any team would be more than happy to grab Gardner, no matter the scheme. He can be trusted in man coverage from anywhere on the field. However, Gardner would especially thrive in a zone-heavy package where he can use his length and ball skills in open space.

He has a strong feel for layered coverage. So, when backing up into his zone, if another player is entering his space, he does a great job getting into throwing windows and disrupting at the catch point.

In the clip above, Gardner drops back into his zone to protect the first-down marker. He notices a deep over route then steps up to disrupt the pass, resulting in an incompletion.

Gardner’s catch radius makes it difficult to throw over him, and his coverage instincts make him an interception machine. He recorded three picks in each of his three collegiate seasons.

Gardner has made his way up the ranks as the No. 1 cornerback in the draft, according to many observers.

Gardner has made his way up the ranks as the No. 1 cornerback in the draft, according to many observers. He can excel in all three of these categories, but zone coverage is his strong suit. Gardner stays square at the line of scrimmage, allowing him to immediately close on receivers. When downfield, he stays close to the receiver’s chest, leaving zero separation, and his size and ball skills in coverage are unmatched.

