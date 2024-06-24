Film study – what does John Forster add to the Rutgers football backfield?

Rutgers football added an explosive running back in New Jersey native John Forster last week. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound running back from Montvale, New Jersey, provides depth to the Scarlet Knights’ backfield when he reports to campus in 2025.

The St. Joseph Regional prospect has excellent vision and can read the field, analyze defensive formations, and find open spaces to run. Forster’s vision will allow him to shine under Rutgers Offensive Coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s zone running scheme, looking for cutbacks and holes in the defense.

His quickness and agility make it difficult for defenders to tackle him in the open field. Ciarrocca can use Forster’s athleticism anywhere on the field, aligning him in the backfield or at slot wide receiver.

Forster can shine in the Big Ten Conference because of his versatility as a running back. He can play effectively on every down and be used as a receiver on passing plays. He catches the ball well out of the backfield or at wide receiver.

Weighing only 185 pounds, Forster must build on his size as he develops towards the Power Five level. The Big Ten is a physical conference and if Forster can add power with his speed he can be a balance running back for the Scarlet Knights.

Forster can add depth to Rutgers’ special teams with the ability to return kicks or punts. Regardless of his size, the Scarlet Knights added another athletic weapon to their offense in 2025.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire