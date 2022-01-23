Film study: Chiefs shouldn’t overcommit to Josh Allen’s running ability

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills versus Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Today’s late game features two of the NFL’s brightest young stars in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game.

Both quarterbacks threw five touchdown passes in wild-card round victories last weekend, setting the stage for an epic postseason duel.

Let’s go back and look at the Week 5 matchup between the Bills and Chiefs, a 38-20 Buffalo victory, paying particular attention to how Allen affected the game with his running ability.

Allen rushed for six touchdowns during the regular season, including one against the Chiefs. We should note that the Chiefs were without the services of key players in that game, such as defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback Charvarius Ward. So when Allen decides to run the ball right up the middle of the defensive line tonight, he likely will be met with more resistance.

When we break down the statistics from that Week 5 matchup, we see that Allen rushed for 41 yards on four attempts in the first half. Allen’s running ability opens up space in the passing and ground games.

Allen relied on his legs early in Week 5, accounting for three of the Bills’ rushing attempts on their first drive, including a 9-yard touchdown.

On the ultimate play of that drive, the Bills lined up in a two-back set with tailback Zach Moss and wideout Isaiah McKenzie straddling Allen.

Moss acted as the lead blocker as McKenzie took the fake handoff. Allen read the defensive end, but also the linebackers as they took a step to the outside. This is why he felt comfortable with the keeper, also knowing he had two offensive linemen pulling to open a running lane.

When the Bills called this play again, the Chiefs were ready.

Their linebackers didn’t bite on the fake to the right. Instead, they stayed home and brought Allen down for a 1-yard loss.

Last week against the New England Patriots, the Bills used the same package. This time, they handed off to McKenzie, and the play went for a 7-yard gain and nearly moved the sticks. So while spying Allen is key, the Bills aren’t afraid to go in a different direction.

When the Chiefs defense started spying Allen with at least one defender and allowed their defensive linemen to penetrate the correct gaps in Week 5, the Bills’ backfield only totaled 37 yards on 11 carries. Kansas City also was able to also hold Allen to 18 yards on seven carries in the second half.

If the Chiefs are able to contain the edges and allow their defensive tackles to get pressure up the middle against the Bills, they are much more likely to see better results.

In the clip below, two defenders at the second level get to the larger side of the field to stop a potentially big gain to the outside.

Allen undoubtedly can make defenders miss in the open field. His running ability, paired with his arm talent, is unlike any quarterback we’ve seen in recent years. That said, using a spy and forcing Allen to use his arm to win the game is likely to be the lesser of evils for the Chiefs.

A rushing attempt from the running back is less of a threat than one from quarterback because of the even number of blockers and tacklers. But when the quarterback runs the ball, and there is just one misdirection or hesitation from a defender, there will be fewer defenders — leaving huge holes in the defense.

The Chiefs defense would be wise to respect Allen’s legs and force McKenzie and Singletary to win their matchups on the ground.