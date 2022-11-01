Film room: How Tennessee can have success against Georgia’s defensive personnel

No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) will play at No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 10.

Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the SEC East matchup from Sanford Stadium.

Prior to Tennessee’s 52-49 win versus Alabama in Week 7, Vols Wire highlighted how Josh Heupel’s offense could have success against the Crimson Tide.Vols Wire highlighted how Josh Heupel’s offense could have success against the Crimson Tide. Highlighting Tennessee’s ability to have success against Alabama stemmed from the Crimson Tide’s Week 1 game versus Utah State.

Anthony Tucker serves as Utah State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022. He served as running backs coach (2018-20) under Heupel at UCF. Tucker also served as passing game coordinator (2019) and co-offensive coordinator (2020) under Heupel with the Knights.

In this installment of highlighting how Tennessee can have offensive success against its next opponent, Vols Wire breaks down the Georgia-Kent State game in Week 4.

Georgia defeated Kent State, 39-22, at Sanford Stadium.

Andrew Sowder serves as Kent State’s offensive coordinator. He played and coached at Baylor.

Sowder served as a student assistant coach at Baylor from 2009-10. Sowder and Kent State executes similar schemes as Tennessee under Heupel, stemming from Baylor’s veer and shoot.

Below are Georgia’s defensive personnel and how they performed against Kent State and the Golden Flashes’ offensive scheme similar to the Vols.

Smael Mondon Jr.

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Effective off the edge against 11-personnel

How will he handle pulling guard play?

Can be attacked in the passing game in the middle of the field

Kirby Smart brings pressure with him in short yardage passing situations and in long situations in the B-gap

Communicates well with Jamon Dumas-Johnson presnap

Kamari Lassiter

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Has trouble defending vertical plays on the boundary side

Faces issues covering vertical plays from a tight end or with a slot in a three-man surface

Is physical on the line

Nolan Smith Jr.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Is effective blitzing on the opposite side of a H-back in 2×1 sets

He could be matched up on Darnell Wright’s side

Kelee Ringo

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Has good mobility and is able to change directions on verticals and posts in man coverage

Mental and physical endurance will be key in preventing big plays as the game unfolds

Can play man-coverage on the field side against a double stack and one-on-one on the boundary and field side

Daylen Everette

Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Plays man coverage on the field side versus vertical plays and against rubs

Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Communicates well presnap, especially with Bear Alexander on the defensive line

Plays well shooting the gap against the run

He will need to be able to play fast and attack space against Tennessee’s tempo

Communicates well with Smael Mondon Jr. presnap

Kirby Smart brings pressure with him in the B-gap

Mykel Williams

AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.

Will have to be able to keep up with tempo and play in space from the outside

Trezmen Marshall

AP Photo/John Amis

Can bite off playaction, creating space for a quick 6-8 yard pass towards the middle of the field

Javon Bullard

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Plays a stack receiver attacking the middle of the field

Can he play enough tight coverage against Tennessee?

Malaki Starks

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Helps out Kamari Lassiter on deep plays

Can be attacked in the passing game with soft slot coverage on the field side

Can face issues in 11-personnel, three-man surface looks throwing to a tight end opposite of a three-man surface to the boundary side

Gives up space on rubs on the boundary side

Christopher Smith

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Can face issues playing assignment football in covering passes in 10-personnel

Robert Beal Jr.

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Has the ability to bring pressure, especially in third and manageable situations

Can face issues defending passes in the flat

Bill Norton

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Has the ability to stop the run on outside zone plays

Faces issues running down a quarterback when a play breaks down

Cooper Mays should have the ability to play with Norton one-on-one

Jalen Carter

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Has speed and is athletic with an ability to control gaps against the run

Nazir Stackhouse and Zion Logue

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Talented players who are a force and provide a presence in the trenches

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire