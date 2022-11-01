Film room: How Tennessee can have success against Georgia’s defensive personnel
No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) will play at No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 10.
Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the SEC East matchup from Sanford Stadium.
Prior to Tennessee’s 52-49 win versus Alabama in Week 7, Vols Wire highlighted how Josh Heupel’s offense could have success against the Crimson Tide.Vols Wire highlighted how Josh Heupel’s offense could have success against the Crimson Tide. Highlighting Tennessee’s ability to have success against Alabama stemmed from the Crimson Tide’s Week 1 game versus Utah State.
Anthony Tucker serves as Utah State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022. He served as running backs coach (2018-20) under Heupel at UCF. Tucker also served as passing game coordinator (2019) and co-offensive coordinator (2020) under Heupel with the Knights.
In this installment of highlighting how Tennessee can have offensive success against its next opponent, Vols Wire breaks down the Georgia-Kent State game in Week 4.
Georgia defeated Kent State, 39-22, at Sanford Stadium.
Andrew Sowder serves as Kent State’s offensive coordinator. He played and coached at Baylor.
Sowder served as a student assistant coach at Baylor from 2009-10. Sowder and Kent State executes similar schemes as Tennessee under Heupel, stemming from Baylor’s veer and shoot.
Below are Georgia’s defensive personnel and how they performed against Kent State and the Golden Flashes’ offensive scheme similar to the Vols.
Smael Mondon Jr.
AP Photo/John Bazemore
Effective off the edge against 11-personnel
How will he handle pulling guard play?
Can be attacked in the passing game in the middle of the field
Kirby Smart brings pressure with him in short yardage passing situations and in long situations in the B-gap
Communicates well with Jamon Dumas-Johnson presnap
Kamari Lassiter
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Has trouble defending vertical plays on the boundary side
Faces issues covering vertical plays from a tight end or with a slot in a three-man surface
Is physical on the line
Nolan Smith Jr.
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Is effective blitzing on the opposite side of a H-back in 2×1 sets
He could be matched up on Darnell Wright’s side
Kelee Ringo
Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Has good mobility and is able to change directions on verticals and posts in man coverage
Mental and physical endurance will be key in preventing big plays as the game unfolds
Can play man-coverage on the field side against a double stack and one-on-one on the boundary and field side
Daylen Everette
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
Plays man coverage on the field side versus vertical plays and against rubs
Jamon Dumas-Johnson
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Communicates well presnap, especially with Bear Alexander on the defensive line
Plays well shooting the gap against the run
He will need to be able to play fast and attack space against Tennessee’s tempo
Communicates well with Smael Mondon Jr. presnap
Kirby Smart brings pressure with him in the B-gap
Mykel Williams
AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.
Will have to be able to keep up with tempo and play in space from the outside
Trezmen Marshall
AP Photo/John Amis
Can bite off playaction, creating space for a quick 6-8 yard pass towards the middle of the field
Javon Bullard
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Plays a stack receiver attacking the middle of the field
Can he play enough tight coverage against Tennessee?
Malaki Starks
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Helps out Kamari Lassiter on deep plays
Can be attacked in the passing game with soft slot coverage on the field side
Can face issues in 11-personnel, three-man surface looks throwing to a tight end opposite of a three-man surface to the boundary side
Gives up space on rubs on the boundary side
Christopher Smith
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Can face issues playing assignment football in covering passes in 10-personnel
Robert Beal Jr.
AP Photo/John Bazemore
Has the ability to bring pressure, especially in third and manageable situations
Can face issues defending passes in the flat
Bill Norton
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Has the ability to stop the run on outside zone plays
Faces issues running down a quarterback when a play breaks down
Cooper Mays should have the ability to play with Norton one-on-one
Jalen Carter
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Has speed and is athletic with an ability to control gaps against the run
Nazir Stackhouse and Zion Logue
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Talented players who are a force and provide a presence in the trenches