FILM ROOM: Quay Walker, the other Georgia linebacker climbing up draft boards

Right now, there are two linebackers projected to go in the first round in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. Devin Lloyd from Utah, and Nakobe Dean from Georgia. Dean’s dominance was evident on film, but with his size in question, many scouts are looking at another linebacker from Georgia, Quay Walker.

Since declaring for the NFL Draft, Walker has slowly crept up the rankings, but after his performance at the NFL Combine, his skillset piqued many NFL teams. Not only does Walker have the skillset to be a starter in the NFL, but he has the ideal measurables as well. He stands a hair below 6-foot-4, with a 6-foot-8 wingspan and weighing in at 240 pounds. His frame paired with his 4.52 forty time made heads turn.

Walker is an instinctive linebacker when in the trenches, a ferocious tackler in space and he can shed blocks with ease. Let’s go to the film to see why teams are starting to consider Walker as a first-round pick!

Eating blocks at the line of scrimmage.

One of the very first traits that jumped out on film was how frequently Walker eats up blocks in the run game. It seems like nobody can get their hands on this guy; he is one of the most slippery linebackers I’ve seen.

Walker is very instinctive between the tackles. He quickly identifies blocking schemes and shoots up gaps, stopping ball carriers in their tracks. In this first clip, were going to take a look at how Walker maintains spacing in the trenches, preventing offensive lineman from getting a hold on him.

In the last clip, Walker blitzed up the B-gap bouncing off the guard and bringing down the quarterback

Shedding blocks with ease makes Walker a good fit as a middle linebacker at the next level. Someone who can take on offensive lineman and fill lanes letting outside linebackers to crash onto the ball.

Identify the gap and shoot through!

Above we saw how Walker sheds blocks when defending runs between the tackles. Now we see him identify and stop run plays to the outside.

Against Florida, Walker fills the A-gap run lane, and then uses his straight arm to keep separation to then bounce off the blocker meeting the running back for only a short gain.

In the clip below, Walker is now play-side and does a great job keeping his outside arm free forcing the ball carrier inside.

Closing speed.

We’ve covered Walker’s ability to stuff inside runs and stretch plays. Now watch him hunt down ball carriers’ sideline-to-sideline.

In the clips below, Once the ball carrier gets into the open field, Walker uses his downhill speed while navigating through traffic to track him down.

Never count Walker out. He plays fast and physical. According to PFF, he only missed seven tackles on 138 attempts in his four years at Georgia.

In Walker’s 52 games played, he totaled 139 tackles, 81 solo, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, and one fumble recovery.

Working in coverage.

When Georgia’s defense was running nickel or dime packages, Walker was often lined up covering underneath routes. When outside the hashes, he can be a bit handsy on receivers, but has a quick pursuit to the ball and his ferocious tackling stops ball carriers in their tracks.

In the second clip in the video above, Tennessee is in a 3×1 formation and Walker is lined up on in the slot. His responsibility is to pick up anyone getting the ball at, or, behind the line of scrimmage. He sniffs out the quick screen and takes the perfect angle only allowing a short gain.

One part of his game that shows room for improvement is when he was asked to cover receivers in man coverage.

In the clip below, Walker is lined up off-coverage. He uses his hands at the top of the route giving the receiver the chance to separate.

Walker once again faces physicality throughout the route and at the receivers’ break putting him off-balance. Walker ends up chasing his man leaving his back to the quarterback preventing any anticipation on the throw.

Conculsion

Walker was used all over the field on this stacked Georgia defense. He filled run lanes between tackles, played as an overhang defender in 3×1 situations, blitzed the A-gap, rushed the passer from the edge, and we often saw him chase down ball carriers from the opposite side of the field. One area where he must improve is his man-coverage in the intermediate and deep part of the field against physical tight ends.

Once drafted, his ideal role would be an inside linebacker who can play off the ball in open space; but he can also fill a middle linebacker role (MIKE), if needed.

With only one area of his game that needs improvement, NFL coaching will make Walker an immediate starter. With his overall skillset, measurements and athleticism, we shouldn’t be surprised if Walker is the second or third linebacker off the board.

