FILM ROOM: What does former Bears, Dolphins TE Adam Shaheen bring to Texans?

A hulking giant with vicegrip hands and a basketball background has been added to the Houston Texans. Late Tuesday afternoon, Nick Caserio completed a trade with the Miami Dolphins, adding Adam Shaheen to bolster the Texans tight end depth.

Make no mistake, Pharaoh Brown and Brevin Jordan should hold down the starting jobs as both have achieved strong camps so far. However, after injuries struck tight end Antony Auclair and rookie sixth-round pick Teagan Quitoriano, Houston’s depth at an important offensive position looked bleak.

To solve the problem, Caserio sent a 2023 sixth-round pick for a 2023 seventh-round pick and Shaheen. The former all-conference basketball player and Chicago Bears’ second-round pick in 2017 is now on his third team in six years.

The million dollar question becomes, what has Shaheen shown in his previous stints with the Bears and Miami Dolphins and how can he contribute to the Texans? The answer lies in Shaheen’s film.

h

h

Shaheen in the passing game

Bill Ingram-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Texans are hoping to make the tight end position a focal point of Pep Hamilton’s passing offense and Shaheen offers two intriguing traits here – his hulking size and dependable hands.

Thanks to his six-foot-six frame (86th percentile) and 33 1/2″ arms (68th percentile), Shaheen offers his quarterback a wide catch radius to throw the ball to.

As a receiver, Shaheen’s greatest value comes in the red zone, where he has seven career touchdowns – three of which came as a rookie in Chicago and another three in his first year in Miami.

Shaheen (87) is lined up to the right of the RT again and catches a nice TD pass from Trubisky. I'm only one game in but it's clear that Shaheen's hands are a strength of his and his 6'7 frame is an asset, especially in the red zone. #Texans could definitely benefit from that. pic.twitter.com/ahSbC4Siwe — Jordan Pun (@Texans_Thoughts) August 9, 2022

As the above clips display, Shaheen has a knack for extending his arms and catching the ball outside of his frame. The Bears were wise to target Shaheen in the end zone when he was matched up with a linebacker – the Texans can do the same.

Story continues

Outside of goal line situations, Shaheen showed he’s comfortable operating in the middle of the field and securing low, errant passes or contested ones.

All in all, Shaheen offers dependable hands in contested scenarios, is comfortable operating in the short/intermediate middle area of the field, can be an asset in the red zone but should not be asked to pass protect one-on-one versus a defensive end.

Shaheen in the running game

Allen Eyestone-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Moving onto the other responsibilities the Texans will ask out of Shaheen, how does he block in the run game? Unfortunately, Shaheen drastically underwhelmed as a blocker.

One would expect that a six-foot-six, 257 pound player would be able to physically impose his will on defenders but that was rarely the case when watching his film from 2017 to 2021.

In Shaheen’s scouting report back in 2017, NFL analyst Lance Zierlien put it the best, stating, “he’s a pass catching tight end in a Y-tight end’s body”. Although Shaheen knows how to use his size when catching contested passes, he lacks the functionality to apply it to blocking opponents.

The biggest issue is that Shaheen has mediocre play strength when blocking defenders one-on-one and rarely creates push past the line of scrimmage. This issue is caused by his natural leverage disadvantage – his height limits his ability to get low and move defenders.

In addition, while Shaheen lacks the play strength to be an asset as a solo blocker for a power run scheme, his ability to be in the right place at the right time when positioning blocks, makes him more useful on zone runs.

The above clips display that Shaheen has the short-area quickness to make reach blocks on linebackers. Additionally, when the offense is running split-zone, he can come across the backfield and get in the way of an unblocked defensive end.

This niche skillset that Shaheen offers provides the Texans another option at tight end to allow them to diversify their running scheme by calling more zone runs.

In conclusion, Shaheen has shown flashes throughout his career with the Bears and Dolphins. He’s struggled to stay healthy (missed 25 games in 5 seasons) and produce consistently, but offers dependable hands and a large catch radius, making him a red zone threat.

While he does not make too many glaring mistakes as a pass or run blocker, he is quite underwhelming in both aspects, especially considering the potential physical dominance his size would entail.

The Texans have added what looks like a decent backup tight end to spell Pharaoh Brown and Brevin Jordan. Perhaps this is a move around the margins that Nick Caserio has gotten correct, although it is ultimately likely a low impact move.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire