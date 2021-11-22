Film Room: Braelon Allen had a day on Saturday, but so did the offensive line

Wisconsin overcame the tough test that was the Nebraska Cornhuskers Saturday, winning the game 35-28 thanks to a career day from Braelon Allen and a few timely defensive plays.

The win moves Wisconsin within one game of a Big Ten West championship. That chance will come on the road at Minnesota this Saturday, though is actually one of two ways the Badgers can clinch this weekend.

One of the biggest driving forces behind what is now a seven-game win streak has been the emergence of Allen, but also a much-improved offensive line.

Allen's first touchdown run

Nov 20, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes for a touchdown as Nebraska Cornhuskers safety Myles Farmer (4) reaches for behind during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The game was tied 7-7 after a Stephan Bracey kick return touchdown and an immediate answer from Nebraska.

Wisconsin needed to find its groove on offense with Nebraska already having shown an ability to drive on the Badger defense.

They did just that with a 3 play, 80-yard touchdown drive thanks to a 71-yard touchdown from Braelon Allen.

I have reached a loss for words. The patience, the Tippmann pancake, Taylor-Britt thinking that was an effective way of tackling Allen and the subsequent explosion. Remember that clip about JT always being one cut away from a TD? It applies to Allen as well. pic.twitter.com/6EIKxTBfG2 — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) November 21, 2021

The run was absolutely ridiculous and has me at a loss for words trying to describe how great Allen is becoming. But the blocking on the play was just as good—there was a Jack Nelson pancake, the left side created a gap, Jake Ferguson put on a finishing touch and Allen did the rest.

Nebraska showed fronts like this all game: 7 players on the line with linebackers and safeties crashing down. The Cornhuskers did all they could to contain Allen before his legs got moving. But thanks to the offensive line winning up front all day, the freshman running back was able to find openings and connect on big play after big play.

Other Notes: Jack Nelson has come a long way since the first few weeks of the season, Joe Tippmann’s athleticism has been on full display (see the next clip), Logan Bruss is a wall in pass pro and the run game and Paul Chryst is doing a wonderful job scheming extra blockers (Ferguson, Jack Eschenbach, Tanor Bortolini).

Allen's second touchdown

Nov 20, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

This play was Joe Rudolph’s Mona Lisa, and gives a perfect example about the difference between this team now and the team that lost to Michigan in early October.

The anatomy of the scheme: Tanor Bortolini (split wide) and Jack Nelson (RG) crash inside, Logan Bruss (RT) and Joe Tippmann (C) pull to lead Allen through the hole & Tyler Beach (LT) comes across the formation to finish the job.

In picture form:

1 day later, still damn good. Tippmann is a center that can run and get ahead of the ball, Jack Nelson has taken massive steps forward, Logan Bruss is a damn wall and Jack Eschenbach was massive in the blocking department. That’s how you give Allen a shot at 220+ & 3TDs. pic.twitter.com/18w8lP0zmy — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) November 21, 2021

This is pure art. Braelon Allen was able to rumble 30 yards before a defender could lay a hand on him and the rest is history.

Other Notes

Nov 20, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) celebrates with teammates after catching a pass to score a touchdown during the third quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Pass protection yesterday? Really solid for the most part (a few free rushers off the left side, but Mertz did a good job avoiding negative plays)

Penalties? Almost none.

This is a thought more about what we’ve seen since the Badgers win streak began against Illinois: Joe Rudolph has worked through early-season struggles and unclear rotation, brought development at nearly every position and now has this unit playing like a true Wisconsin offensive line.

He’s done a great job this season after some were calling for his job after the 1-3 start.

