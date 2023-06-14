Film review: Can transfer Shawn Bowman boost Tight End production for Rutgers football?

Maine transfer Shawn Bowman added a much-needed boost to Rutgers football’s tight end position when he signed with the Scarlet Knights for their 2023 season via the transfer portal.

The Scarlet Knights finally landed a rare high-level blocking and pass-catching tight end that can contribute on every down. Bowman, 6-foot-5, 263 pounds, has excellent size and can shine in the Big Ten.

His commitment to Rutgers football gives the Scarlet Knights a much-needed boost in the passing and rushing game. Bowman received interest from Mississippi State, Colorado, Louisville, and Oregon, electing to go with the Scarlet Knights. He was offered by Mississippi State.

Film Breakdown

Heading into the 2023 season, Bowman will be a reliable outlet for Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt. His ability to run routes and block will make him an every-down tight end. Bowman has excellent hands, recording 30 receptions for 358 yards and five touchdowns, earning all-CAA third team last season.

The new Scarlet Knight offers a ton of experience, playing four seasons with the Black Bears. Bowman finished his Maine career (four seasons) with 86 catches for 960 yards and 11 touchdowns. The former Black Bear has the most experience among the other tight ends on the Rutgers 2023 roster.

His blocking ability will improve Rutgers’ offensive line struggles in the passing game. Also, he can seal the edge in the zone running scheme and kick out the edge defender in the power-rushing game.

As the 2023 season inches closer, Bowman will be an immediate boost in Rutgers’ lacking tight-end production.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire