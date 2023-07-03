Film Review: Rutgers lands 2024 strongside defensive end Tyclean Luman

Early last month, Rutgers landed 2024 strongside defensive end Tyclean Luman, brother of Rutgers 2024 recruit Tycoolhill Luman. Rutgers football added two Florida recruits to their 2024 class, adding some impressive pieces on the defensive side of the ball.

The 6-foot-3, 252 pounds Florida native from Miami, FL, is a three-star edge rusher. The Miami native received offers from Indiana, Louisville, Minnesota, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Syracuse, and West Virginia. He has size, length, and athleticism that can boost Rutgers’ defense.

According to Rivals.com, Luman is ranked No. 97 in Florida and No. 43 among his recruiting class for his position. He has a 5.7 Rivals Rating, making him a three-star recruit.

While playing at Miami Jackson High School, Luman recorded 63 tackles, 12 sacks, one interception, and 26 tackles for loss last season.

Like his brother Tycoolhill, Tyclean is a speedy relentless edge player who can play in a 4-3 or 3-4 defensive scheme. Luman can perform damage in nickel sets, rushing after the quarterback in passing situations.

Rutgers defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak can design packages allowing Luman to drop back into coverage. For a defensive lineman, Luman has excellent hands and can snag interceptions when dropping into coverage.

Luman can be a solid piece for Haraymaik’s defense, lining up anywhere on the field. Haraymiak can have Luman line up as nose guard in passing situations, using his speed and quickness to cause havoc up the middle.

The three-star recruit has a motor that never stops, providing multiple pass-rush moves when getting after the quarterback. He has excellent discipline and football IQ, maintaining outside leverage in rushing situations. Tyclean can be a multi-year starter for the Scarlet Knights, as the Luman brothers can be a dynamic duo in the Big Ten Conference.

