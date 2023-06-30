Film Review: Rutgers football lands 2024 three-star recruit Noah Shaw

Rutgers football continues to build its 2024 roster with the commitment of three-star athlete Noah Shaw of Asheville (N.C.). Shaw announced his verbal commitment last week, marking Greg Schiano’s third recruit from the Tar Heel state.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound athlete from Asheville High School, North Carolina, primarily played outside linebacker and strong safety in high school. Shaw can boost Rutgers’ defensive depth and special team units, collecting 115 tackles in 11 games for the Fighting Cougars. Also, Shaw recorded 15 pass breakups, two interceptions, three tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and six quarterback hurries as a junior.

According to Rivals.com, Shaw is ranked No. 32 in North Carolina and has a 5.5 Rivals Rating making him a three-star prospect. Following his visit with the Scarlet Knights, Shaw received offers from Vanderbilt and Missouri, totaling 18.

Film Breakdown

Below are Shaw’s athletic stats, according to hudl.com.

40-yard Dash Shuttle Bench Press 100-meters Vertical Jump Squats Cleans 4.47 seconds 4.43 seconds 275 pounds 11 seconds 38.5 inches 350 pounds 285 pounds

When watching Shaw’s film from last season, you can see how he is a versatile player. He can be placed around at different spots, playing wherever needed. Safety is the better position for the 2024 recruit because of his speed, but if he adds size, he can move down to linebacker.

Shaw has a high football IQ, understanding different coverages and routes. The new Scarlet Knight plays with a relentless motor that never ends. Shaw can scroll down to linebacker level or play cover two as a safety, making him a diverse player.

Schiano will like Shaw’s physical play, an aspect Schiano builds his defense around. Shaw will be a nice piece for defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak, plugging Shaw anywhere on the field. Keep an eye on Shaw, for this 2024 prospect can be a multi-year starter for the Scarlet Knights.

