Film review: Rutgers football is getting a big-time offensive linemen in Jayden Elijah

On Monday, Rutgers football added 2025 recruited Jayden Elijah from Matawan Regional High School in New Jersey. The 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive tackle brings size and athleticism to the Scarlet Knights in the upcoming years.

Elijah is a member of the 2025 recruiting class and a three-star offensive lineman from Matawan Regional (Matawan, New Jersey). He is a significant addition to this class for Rutgers as he has received offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

According to 247Sports, Elijah is ranked the No. 16 prospect in New Jersey and the No. 43 offensive tackle among his recruiting class.

He is a multi-sport athlete who plays basketball for Matawan. Not surprisingly, Elijah is a part-time hooper who rebounds and blocks shots while his large frame is near-impossible to stop near the rim.

Film Breakdown

Elijah is a big, athletic, long, and physical player who fits the mold of a big-time offensive lineman despite being raw on the gridiron. AHe fits the mold of what Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano and offensive line coach Pat Flaherty are looking for in an offensive lineman.

Elijah is strong but tends to have slow and sloppy technique at times. He uses his physical strength to push opposing defenders off the ball, but he needs better technique to shine on the Power Five level. He needs to do work on his technique for sure.

His size and frame are something that can’t be taught, though.

The ceiling is high for Elijah, and Rutgers’ offensive line can benefit from his skillset in the upcoming years.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire