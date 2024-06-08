Film review – Rutgers football adds an emerging playmaker in Vernon Allen III

Rutgers football added a deep ball threat when three-star wide receiver Vernon Allen III committed to the Scarlet Knights over the weekend while on an official visit.

The future Rutgers wide receiver can run multiple deep-route combinations, providing play-making ability, and can blow the top off the defense. Allen’s elite speed and strong hands make him a primary target on the Power Five level.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver has excellent concentration and eye-hand coordination, making difficult catches in traffic. Allen aligns mostly on the outside because of his big frame and quickness.

As a junior at City College (Baltimore, Maryland), Allen was very productive with 74 catches for 1,123 receiving yards with 13 touchdowns.

According to 247Sports, Allen is the No. 17 player in Maryland and is the No. 100 wide receiver among the 2025 recruiting class.

Allen accelerates well off the line of scrimmage, defeating opponents in press coverage and zone defense. He offers body control, strength, soft hands, physical stamina, and toughness at the wide receiver position.

His length makes him a very difficult match-up in the red zone. Allen contests balls well and gets them at the highest point.

On flats and outs, he is difficult to contain once he gets inside the defensive back.

He takes long-ish strides and it often requires multiple tacklers to slow him down. A bit of a throwback, Allen is committed to moving the chains and being a possession wide receiver given that his frame and length are ideally suited for this role.

But, he is far more than just a big body target.

Allen can make the big play, even as he needs to continue his route development. To stand out at the Power Five level, Allen has to work on small and intermediate routes, like slants and in-routes.

When Allen reports to campus in 2025, look for this three-star recruit to continue to stretch the opposing defense with his deep ball threat.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire