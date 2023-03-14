Film Review: Breaking down new Lions CB Cameron Sutton

Feeling like a kid on Christmas, NFL fans everywhere are in the football spirit as general managers gift their favorite teams with free agent signings! For the Detroit Lions, it wasn’t the most active day compared to a division rival like the Chicago Bears but we still got in on some action.

While they re-signed their own players such as Alex Anzalone, Isaiah Buggs and Craig Reynolds, the Lions were also able to land a much needed player.

On Monday afternoon, the Lions signed free agent cornerback Cameron Sutton. By agreeing to a 3-year and $33 million dollar deal, the Lions added a much needed player for their defensive backfield. After six years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it will be a new chapter for Sutton. There’s potential for him to be a solid CB2 on the Lions roster so let’s jump into some film and take a look as to why!

Tackling isn’t overly concerning

It should be no surprise that the Detroit Lions are signing a cornerback that isn’t afraid to get physical. But, please, take that with a grain of salt. Signing Cameron Sutton doesn’t give the Detroit Lions the next Brian Dawkins.

Over the last three seasons, Sutton has played a total of 2,572 snaps. That’s almost 2,000 more snaps than what he played in his first three seasons in the league. So with that, he’s more prone to miss tackles. For the 2022 season, he had missed 7 tackles (14% missed tackle rate per PFF) and has missed a total of 26 tackles over the last three seasons.

Like I said, it’s not overly concerning with Sutton’s (Steelers CB 20) tackling. Looking at the play above, you can see that Sutton reads and reacts quickly to this designed screen. Exploding one step out of his attempted backpedal, Sutton screams upfield.

Running untouched like the wind blows, he makes a solid wrap-up on the legs of Amari Cooper. While his form is less than ideal, it’s enough to slow Cooper down and allows the defense to pursue and tackle.

Looking at the next play, you’ll see Sutton covering the shallow crosser over the middle of the field. While he gives up the reception, he’s in a perfect position to make a tackle and force a third down. He dives forward and wraps up the feet of the wide receiver while rolling to his back to stop the receiver from advancing any further.

These tackles aren’t the greatest piece of art we’ve seen on a football field but it’s feasible. There are times that Sutton doesn’t take on blocks properly or just doesn’t work his hands consistently enough but overall, it’s more than feasible.

Around the hip pocket

Not every rep for Cam Sutton in coverage is perfect. There are times that he gets on his heels in his backpedal or plays with too much of a cushion. But for the most part, he tends to be lurking around the hip pocket of receivers. Most of that is due to his quick feet and ability to flip his hips while running with a receiver.

During the 2022 season, he had a total of 15 pass deflections and three interceptions (per Pro Football Reference). That is by far the best season of his six-year career. Throughout his 84-game career, he has eight interceptions and 38 pass deflections.

Aligned against Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (see above), you’ll find Sutton (Steelers CB 20). Running outside the numbers is Brown, who starts to throttle down after 10 – 12 yards. While running the hitch, Brown turns back to Jalen Hurts who starts to throw the football.

Even with the ball in the air, watch Sutton as he clicks and closes. As the ball starts to hit the hands of Brown, you’ll notice how Sutton fights through the hands of the receiver. As he does so, you’ll see him break the pass up and force 3rd down. During 2022, there were weekly pay-per-view style bouts for Sutton and he never once backed down. Per PFF, he only gave up 36 receptions for 411 yards and four touchdowns.

Taking the ball away

As noted above, Sutton had a career-high of three interceptions in a season. For the 2022 season, there were only two interceptions made by the Lions cornerbacks. Furthermore, the Lions only had 12 total interceptions last season; tied with the Jets for 19th in interceptions in the NFL. Adding Sutton can only help improve the lack of turnovers on defense.

On the play above, you’ll see Sutton (Steelers CB 20) aligned in the slot at the top of the screen. Playing Tyler Boyd (Bengals WR 83) to the twins side, it’s evident that Sutton is playing man coverage. In the process of his backpedal, you can see him open his hips and he looks prepared to run vertically.

However, the receiver is running the deep post. So when Sutton prepares to go vertical, the receiver breaks toward the middle of the field. But it’s not enough to leave Sutton in the dust. Instead, he trails the receiver perfectly and gets in position to undercut and intercept an under thrown pass.

Looking at the play above, you’ll see Sutton in the slot at the bottom of the screen. While the Steelers look to be running some variation of a Cover 3, Sutton replaces the strong safety as the safety rolls down with curl-flats responsibility.

Even though the pass is out further than intended, that doesn’t stop Sutton from making a play on the football. Diving to potentially knock the ball out of the receiver’s hands, he reads the football and just plays it. Reaching out, he comes down with the football and secures the interception. This was just a fantastic play from Cameron Sutton against the Raiders.

Lions fit and plans during the 2023 NFL Draft

When looking at the structure of the contract for Cameron Sutton, it’s hard to get disappointed. It’s a great deal for a cornerback that only allowed a 38.2% completion percentage (per RotoWire) last season. While there shouldn’t be an expectation for Sutton to be the Lions top cornerback, there is a realistic chance that it could happen this season.

The Lions are set to lose Mike Hughes and Will Harris to free agency. Meanwhile, last season ended awkwardly for Jeff Okudah and there’s some uncertainty on what his future looks like in Detroit.

Now even if the Lions draft a cornerback early, there’s no guarantee that a cornerback steps in right away and takes the league over. It’s possible but not always plausible for cornerbacks as they transition to the NFL. But for Sutton, he should be productive enough to potentially be the Lions’ lead cornerback.

#Lions CB Cameron Sutton's contract: Three years

$33M

$10.9M signing bonus

$22.5M total guaranteed 23: $1.1M (fully gtd)

24: $10.5M (gtd for injury at signing, $9M gtd for skill/cap, $1.5M gtd for skill/cap on third day of 24 league year)

25: $10.5M Two void years@AtoZNFL — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 13, 2023

Reviewing four of his games (Raiders, Bengals, Browns and Eagles) from last season, it’s evident that he’s got a fluid lower half with quick feet. It allows him to be consistently in position to make a play on the football. Last season, he averaged 1.6 yards per target separation (per Player Profiler) and allowed an average of two receptions per game for 24.2 yards per game. During the four games I watched, he seemed to playing man coverage or by taking a 1/3 of the field while running out of Cover 3.

There’s a thought that Sutton is entering the prime of his career and there’s good reason to believe that. He will offer the Lions inside/outside versatility and it still allows them to draft a cornerback in the 2023 NFL Draft. While it might not be the top need anymore, it’s still a need near the top of the list. For now, the addition of Sutton gives the Lions time to figure out Jeff Okudah and develop through the draft.

Alex Anzalone returns to the Lions on a 3-year contract

