Film review: 2025 recruit Sean Ashenfelder commits to Rutgers football

On Sunday, Rutgers football added quarterback Sean Ashenfelder to their 2025 recruiting class. The commitment was announced following Ashenfelder’s visit to the campus on Saturday.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound quarterback plays his high school ball at Creekside High School in St. John’s, Florida. Ashenfelder has recorded 80 attempts for 447 yards, four interceptions, and four touchdowns in four games this season. He also has logged 16 carries for 153 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

The 2025 recruit chose the Scarlet Knights over 11 other offers from schools such as Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, UCF, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and multiple others.

Film Review

Ashenfelder is an excellent recruit for Rutgers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, offering accuracy and good decision-making. The future Scarlet Knight is a fast processor and a diverse athlete.

Ashenfelder is one of the unique quarterbacks who is a high-level baseball recruit. While playing baseball, he throws 90 miles per hour, showing off his arm strength. He can make every throw on the football field, especially the deep ball.

Ashenfelder is quick when making decisions sitting in the pocket, using his legs to extend plays. He is accurate when throwing on the run, showing off his speed to escape the pocket under pressure.

In Rutgers’ 2024 recruiting class, the Scarlet Knights added three-star quarterback A.J. Surace. The Notre Dame Prep (Lawrenceville, N.J.) prospect is a dual-threat quarterback, capable of making big plays. Surace and Ashenfelder will battle it out as the future starting quarterback for the Scarlet Knights.

