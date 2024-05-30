Film review! 2025 commit Talibi Kaba adds versatility to the Rutgers defense

In February, Rutgers football received a commitment from Talibi Kaba, a versatile athlete who can play middle and outside linebacker on the Power Five level. The Scarlet Knights landed their first New Jersey prospect in the 2025 class when the four-star linebacker verbally committed.

The Hillside, New Jersey athlete holds offers from Boston College, Duke, Kent State, and Iowa State. According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound linebacker is ranked the No. 8 prospect in New Jersey and is the No. 26 linebacker in the 2025 recruiting class.

Kaba has various skills to stop both the run and the pass, showing versatility at the linebacker position. The future Scarlet Knight offers athleticism and is physically fit. He has a similar style of play as linebacker Mohamed Toure, who is fast and aggressive.

Rutgers now has a nationally ranked four star @Talibikaba4 in its class of 2025 https://t.co/u14dpvnulh — Bobby Deren (@BobbyDeren) March 6, 2024

When watching his film, Kaba’s production, athleticism, and size are an excellent fit for the Scarlet Knights’ defensive scheme. Kaba has the speed to play sideline-to-sideline and can play man-to-man or zone coverage in passing situations. He is super athletic and doesn’t shy away from contact.

He can recognize plays and react quickly with a relentless motor. Production at the linebacker position is important, and Kaba uses his instincts, dissects plays, and has the physical ability to make impactful plays.

