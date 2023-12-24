Advertisement

Film Review: 2024 recruit Gabe Winowich can be a starting running back for Rutgers football

Michael Cavallo
·1 min read

During the early signing period, Gabriel Winowich signed with Rutgers football, giving the Big Ten program a versatile and talented athlete with strong measurables. The former Notre Dame prospect signed with the Scarlet Knights after receiving offers from Marshall and Maryland.

The Lawrenceville, New Jersey native recorded 1,161 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 10.1 yards per catch for the Irish during his senior season. The 2024 four-star recruit is the No. 3 prospect in New Jersey and ranked No. 18 among his recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Athleticism stats are according to Hudl.com:

40 Yard Dash

Shuttle

Vertical

Bench

185 Ibs. Bench Press

Squats

Deadlifts

Clean

4.48 Seconds

3.98 Seconds

38 inches

385 Ibs.

40 Reps

505 Ibs.

515 Ibs.

315 Ibs.

Winowich is a high-talented running back that has explosiveness out of the backfield. He is a good-sized running back, weighing in at 220 pounds. The 2024 prospect can run defenders over or outrun them with his blazing speed.

He is shifty when running the football and offers a nice stiff arm when breaking tackles. Winowich can play in multiple offensive schemes, like zone running or the Power I. In the passing game, Winowich is deadly in the screen game.

As Winowich progresses to the next level, pass protection will be an area of development for the young prospect.

 

