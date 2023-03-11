Film insight on Rutgers’ 2023 recruit OT Mozell Williams

On December 21, 2022, Rutgers football landed a powerful offensive tackle when Mozell Williams signed his letter of intent with the Scarlet Knights. The Flordia native out of Hawthrone High School guided the Hornets to a 12-0 record, capturing the FHSAA I Rural title.

The three-star recruit adds a powerful dynamic to Rutgers’ offensive line.

As a junior, Williams got elected into the Honorable Mention Class 1A All-State selection in 2021. According to 247Sports, the 6-6 340 pound tackle was ranked 135th in the nation. In his recruiting class, Williams was ranked 227th in Florida. The Scarlet Knights were the only Power Five offer the offensive tackle would receive, committing to Rutgers football shortly after his visit back in June.

Related

Florida standout offensive lineman Raynor Andrews offered by Rutgers football

Film Breakdown

Williams is a massive offensive tackle with all the traits of being a big-time lineman. For his size, the young prospect moves quickly off the ball. There is no block Williams can’t make. Down-blocking is one of Williams’s strengths, using his size and power to drive the defensive lineman off the ball. Williams’s strength allows him to open holes when double-teaming to the next level. His arm span is a great asset when pass setting, slowing down speedy pass rushers. His 340-pound body frame will limit the chances of defensive linemen trying any power rush moves on him.

Improvements

With his athleticism, Williams tends to be inconsistent with his technique. He relies on his athletic ability to overpower defensive linemen. Playing in the Big Ten, Williams is going to see a ton of skilled defensive players. The combination of excellent footwork and power will allow Williams to dominate the line of scrimmage.

Another area of improvement that Williams should focus on is his pad level. The offensive tackle tends to stand up instead of staying low when firing off the ball. Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano will get Williams in the shouts, focusing on Williams’s bad habit. Over time, the new Scarlet Knight will turn Rutgers’ offensive line into a dynamic unit.

Story continues

Related

Which 2023 recruit has potential to be a star for Rutgers football?

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire