Film highlights: 2024 WR Isaiah Crumpler commits to Rutgers football

Last week, Rutgers football added an offensive weapon in Isaiah Crumpler, to their 2024 recruiting class. The three-star wide receiver is another significant commitment for the Scarlet Knights on offense, with a group that already includes running back Gabriel Winowich and tight ends Monte Keener and Matthew Ogunniyi as well as quarterback A.J. Surace to their 2024 recruiting class.

The North Carolina native from D. H. Conley High School in Greenville, N.C., committed to Rutgers on May 5th after receiving a Power Five offer from Duke. Crumpler recorded 55 catches for 614 yards and five touchdowns for the Vikings last season. Also, Crumpler logged 23 carries for 137 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-1 180 pounds tight end is ranked No. 127 in the nation and the No. 27 recruit in North Carolina among his recruiting class. The 2024 prospect has a 5.5 rival rating and is the fifth-best recruit in North Carolina per On3 (No. 157 national rankings).

Film Analysis

40 Yard Dash Shuttle Vertical Bench Squats 400 Meter Dash 100 Meter Dash Clean 4.65 Seconds 4.06 Seconds 35 inches 225 Ibs. 340 Ibs. 50.41 Seconds 11.06 Seconds 260 Ibs.

Crumpler, brother of former NFL tight end Alge Crumpler, is a speedy breakaway wide receiver. Crumpler’s strength, elusiveness, and explosiveness are highly noticed throughout his highlight film. The 2024 prospect is deadly in the open field, outrunning many defenders. His shifty moves make him extremely difficult to tackle.

Crumpler has excellent hands and can line up in the slot or out wide. He can run multiple route combinations, making him versatile in many offensive sets. The new Scarlet Knight can add depth to special teams with his experience returning punts and kicks. Crumpler should work on his route release as he develops into a Big Ten wide receiver. He tends to take a false step as he releases off the line of scrimmage.

Crumpler is the first wide receiver to join Rutgers’ 2024 recruiting class. According to 247Sports, the Scarlet Knights are now No. 26 in the 2024 overall recruiting rankings in the country.

