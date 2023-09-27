Film breakdown of Travis Kelce's best career catches 'NFL Total Access'
The crew from NFL Network's 'NFL Total Access' break down Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's best catches of his career.
The crew from NFL Network's 'NFL Total Access' break down Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's best catches of his career.
Taylor Swift's appearance at Sunday's Bears-Chiefs game as the guest of Travis Kelce had a major impact on the tight end's jersey sales and Fox's television ratings.
Now we know for sure: Taylor Swift is aware of Travis Kelce's existence.
"I threw the ball in her court."
Rumors persist of a relationship between the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and pop star Taylor Swift.
The Chiefs are getting some reinforcements for Week 2.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
Travis Kelce was listed as questionable on the injury report.
The Chiefs defense held Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars out of the end zone.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
When futility is the norm, a season-opening win over the defending Super Bowl champs means a lot more.
The defending champions don't have an easy matchup in Week 1.
The NFL kicks off the regular season tonight and we kick off another season of the 'Stat Nerd' podcast with Yahoo Sports Dalton Del Don. Matt Harmon and Del Don share one stat you need to know about every team heading into Week 1.
What did we learn from training camp and preseason? Eight analysts reveal the players they feel differently about after August.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football tight end rankings for 2023 draft season!
Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 4 might be the biggest game of the NFL season.
Breanna Stewart won her second MVP award after a career-best scoring season in her first season with the New York Liberty, the league announced Tuesday.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Through three weeks, 80.9% of kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks, the highest rate in at least three decades and very likely a league record.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!