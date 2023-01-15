Film breakdown of Tom Brady's play-action success in 2022 'Warner's Corner'
NFL Network's Kurt Warner does a film breakdown of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's play-action success in the 2022 NFL season.
To his credit, Smith has accepted responsibility for his mistakes all season and yesterday was no exception.
Here’s a quick breakdown of what we saw during the 2022 season and how we graded the Bears over 17 games.
Washington's next offensive coordinator is a critical hire with Sam Howell in mind.
49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy certainly didn't look like the last pick in the draft Saturday, showing poise in directing a demolition of the Seahawks.
6 takeaways from the 49ers' throttling of the Seahawks:
One play from Saturday's game "pissed off" the 49ers and might have helped change the momentum of their must-win playoff contest against the Seahawks.
The ending of last year's playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs helped prompt the NFL to change its postseason overtime rules.
Who the 49ers will play in the NFC divisional round depends on the rest of this weekend's wild-card games.
If anything, he should win an award for being the most quotable player on the roster.
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa drew a couple of fouls on Saturday night for unsportsmanlike conduct. One came after a fourth-quarter touchdown that moved the eventually decisive two-point conversion from the two to the one. After the game, coach Brandon Staley was asked whether Bosa’s fouls resulted from a simple loss of composure. “I think [more]
Apparently, the Detroit Lions don't even have to be on the field to get screwed over by NFL refs.
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reportedly left for Thailand on a one-way ticket after being fired and declined interest from other NFL teams.
Derek Carr in a Jets uniform would make a lot of sense. But there are other good fits for the soon-to-be ex-Raiders quarterback.
Christian McCaffrey's 68-yard run in the first quarter against the Seahawks put him in some elite 49ers playoff company.
What Brock Purdy has done for the San Franscisco 49ers in the last two games isn't shocking to those who saw him in high school at Gilbert Perry.
Cheryl Bosa had to make a decision on which son's playoff game she would attend Saturday, and her reasoning was justified.
Johnathan Abram's dirty play on Deebo Samuel lit a fire under an angry 49ers' defense.
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy didn’t get off to quite as bad a start as Trevor Lawrence on Saturday, but the first half against the Seahawks was not his finest hour. Purdy was fortunate to avoid interceptions while going 9-of-19 for 147 yards and a touchdown in the first 30 minutes. The Seahawks led 17-16 at [more]
Brandon Aiyuk wishes he could have one moment back from the 49ers' 41-23 wild-card playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.
Here's what wide receiver Tyler Lockett had to say about the officiating after the game.