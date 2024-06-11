Film Breakdown – Rutgers football recruited a talented safety in Tariq Hayer

On Sunday, the Scarlet Knights added a nice addition to their defense when four-star safety Tariq Hayer committed to Rutgers football.

According to ESPN 300, Hayer is a top-10 safety prospect with excellent ball skills. The future Scarlet Knight can cover wide receivers and tight ends in passing situations while providing run support in the rushing game. Hayer can run downhill and make strong tackles in the open field.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back is quick on his feet, changing directions in minimal time. Hayer is a physical player in the secondary who can lower the blow to opposing ball carriers.

Hayer is now a part of a Rutgers recruiting class that is ranked top-15 nationally and now features six players ranked as four-star commits.

40-yard Dash Bench Press (LBs) 185 LB Bench Press (Reps) Squats (LBs) Deadlift (LBs) 4.6 195 10 250 315

Athleticism stats are according to Hudl.com

While attending St. John’s High School in Washington D.C., Hayer is a multi-sport athlete. As a sophomore, Hayer ran track, placing 7th in the 100-meter dash and 9th in the 200-meter dash at the DCSAA outdoor championships. Also, he participated in the 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams that competed at New Balance Nationals in June of 2023. Owns showed off his speed, recording times of 6.67 in the 55, 7.13 in the 60, 11.17 in the 100, 22.70 in the 200, and 37.69 in the 300.

On the gridiron, the 2025 prospect looks confident in pass coverage. Hayer has experience playing cover-two defense, covering half the field in passing situations. Also, Hayer can play cover one, roaming the middle of the field.

Hayer’s commitment to the Scarlet Knights is key for Defensive Coordinator Joe Harasymiak, adding major depth to the Rutgers secondary. Look for Hayer to develop into a complete Power Five play when he reports to campus in 2025.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire