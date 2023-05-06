Film breakdown: Rutgers football commit Sam Pilof has strong Power Five tools

Rutgers football won the 2024 recruiting battle for outside linebacker Sam Pilof when the Wisconsin native provided his verbal commitment in April. Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano and his staff recruited the three-star prospect, beating Iowa State, Penn State, and Wisconsin for this high-caliber recruit.

This was a strong recruiting win for Rutgers football and head coach Greg Schiano.

Pilof from Middleton High School (Middleton, WI) led the Cardinals to a 7-4 record last season. According to 247Sports, the linebacker (6-2 210 pounds) is ranked No. 59 in the country and No. 4 in Wisconsin. He has a 5.6 rating (three-star), according to Rivals.com.

Skill Breakdown

A top 10 player in Wisconsin in the 2024 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite, Pilof is highly athletic. He can play outside or middle linebacker, using his speed to chase down the ball carrier. During his junior year, Pilof ran a forty-yard dash in 4.52 seconds.

Pilof can set the edge during running plays, using his long arms to create separation from offensive linemen. He has an endless motor that plays sideline to sideline. The 2024 prospect isn’t scared of contact and can be an excellent downhill run stuffer. Pilof relies on his quickness and speed when rushing the quarterback, beating opposing tackles around the corner.

His pass coverage and his size are some areas of development. Pilof will look to put on more size as he matures into a Big Ten player. Rutgers 2024 football recruiting class now features seven recruits with two on the defensive side of the ball.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire