Film breakdown of Myles Garrett's pass rushing so far in 2023 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Network's Michael Robinson breaks down the All-22 tape of Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett through the first three games of the 2023 season.
The longtime Guardians manager is expected to retire after this season.
There has been a debate about the Eagles' signature play.
Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET for sit-start advice to help get your Week 4 lineup ready for victory.
"I continue leaving trails but it won’t be for the Blazers."
With the NFL season heading into the last week of September, Scott Pianowski revisits his fantasy power rankings.
Lionel Messi left last week's game early due to fatigue, and he didn't play on Wednesday night.
It's a desperate time in Chicago, and it should be. The Bears keep bringing in saviors, but nothing ever gets saved.
The Braves are singularly positioned to dominate MLB for years to come, thanks to a core of players signed to early-career, long-term deals.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Dan Devine for a quick reaction to the surprise 3-team trade that sent longtime Portland Trail Blazer Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Phillies secured the NL's top wild card Tuesday, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles, Rays, Twins and Brewers in the 2023 playoffs.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain and give an insider's perspective on the latest news around the NFL. The trio start with the Los Angeles Chargers and Mike Williams, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Next, they discuss C.J. Stroud's breakout game and the future of the Houston Texans. Davante Adams has hinted that he'll potentially want out of Las Vegas if they continue losing, and Charles breaks down how it could happen. In other news, the Caleb Williams sweepstakes are on, and the hosts discuss whether or not Williams would actually go back to school another year. The Chicago Bears appear to be the odds-on favorite through three weeks. Later, Jason, Jori and Charles pull back the curtain on the latest stories around the NFL and how they're being handled in NFL front offices. The rumor that owners were upset about the Miami Dolphins running up the score last weekend was just that: a rumor, but on the other side of the field, the Denver Broncos are changing their mentality in the locker room after the historic loss. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has stayed consistent in his belief in Zach Wilson, but Charles is worried this could become a repeat of last season, when the defense began to turn on leadership for not holding Wilson accountable.
Lillard is reportedly headed to Milwaukee in a three-team deal with the Suns.
The point spread for Broncos vs. Bears is telling.
Sample sizes are tricky three weeks in, but there's no denying that Dallas has been deficient so far in one key area. And Zeke helped them solve that in the past.
The No. 1-overall pick was back on the field for the first time in more than a week, and the signs point to him starting against the Vikings.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The Bucks surprised everyone with a massive trade on Wednesday.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Weigman was injured in the second half of the Aggies' win over Auburn.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent stats as we get closer to Week 4's fantasy action.