Film breakdown on what the Lions should expect from the Green Bay Packers passing attack

Whenever the Detroit Lions play the Green Bay Packers, it’s always a highly anticipated match-up. Whether one team is good or both are bad, it doesn’t matter. It’s that division game destined to bring fireworks.

Looking at the injury reports for both teams, they’ve both got banged-up offensive lines, but the Lions are now expected to have left tackle Taylor Decker active tonight. As for the Packers, they’re expected to be down David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins.

Fortunately for the Packers, they’re supposed to have Aaron Jones and Christian Watson back into their starting lineup for Jordan Love. That could help Love who has been very “up and down” this season. For starters, Love has a 42.2 passer rating when under pressure, per PFF.

Meanwhile, 3.5 percent of plays from Love are turnover-worthy, and 31.5 percent of Love’s throws have been “uncatchable” this season. That number is the highest in the NFL, per PFF. Let’s jump into the film to see what to expect from Jordan Love and this Green Bay Packers offense.

When the Lions played the Seahawks in Week 2, we saw a lot of quick passes from Geno Smith. Much of that was due to the pressure that Smith saw from Aidan Hutchinson with both of his starting offensive tackles out for that game. Much of that could be the same tonight between the Lions and the Packers.

On the play above, you’ll see the Packers faced with a 3rd-and-3 situation from their own 32-yard line. Aligned in a 2×2 set, quarterback Jordan Love will send tight end Luke Musgrave on an exit motion toward the sideline.

In the process, it allows Musgrave to be faster up the field on his quick hitch route. This gives him separation from the safety over the top of him. Knowing the down and distance, Love fires this to the tight end for the first down.

One thing the Lions will most definitely see from the Packers tonight is their Pony personnel. Traditionally, this is when there are two running backs aligned out of the backfield. For the Packers, they will mix-and-match players such as Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon or you can see on the play above they’ll put third-string running back Emmanuel Wilson and wide receiver Jayden Reed back there.

The play above is a perfect example of how the Packers could look to move Lions defenders in and out of the box. Prior to the snap, you’ll see how Love motioned Reed (WR 11) into the backfield. This gives the Packers backfield a two-back look alongside the quarterback.

However, you’ll notice Love motion Reed back out towards the sideline right before the snap. This sets up a swing pass that leads to some positive yardage, but it was called back due to a penalty. Whether it’s Reed, Watson, Jones or someone else, there are plenty of formation variations within the Packers offense to keep the opposition guessing. This is certainly one of them.

Next, I want to focus on a deep shot that was very well thrown by Jordan Love. On the play above, the Packers come out in an empty set near midfield, and it’s actually a completed pass for a first down.

Operating out of the slot on the bottom of the screen you’ll see Romeo Doubs (WR 87) run a stop-and-go route. Love reads the blitz from the slot corner that hovers over Doubs, and he realizes that he’s got Doubs one-on-one with the safety. On the throw, Love places this right over the shoulder, and it’s the only place he could have put it.

Despite the penalty on the defender, the pass was completed, and it was one of the better throws from Jordan Love against the Saints in Week 3. With how active Brian Branch has been blitzing out of the slot for the Lions, this play could be something the Packers call a few times on Thursday night.

It sure felt like the game plan for the Packers offense shifted to just throwing it deep and try to get some type of penalty in the closing minutes against the Saints. On their second to last drive of the game, the Packers drew two pass interference penalties. It took them from their own 20-yard line to the Saints 13-yard line.

To cap that drive off, the Packers used a read option on 4th and goal to get within one score of the Saints. I’ll give credit where it’s due, it’s a smart strategy and if you have a quarterback that can run, you take advantage of that. So far this season, Love has 14 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown.

With Jordan Love, he can run when it’s improvised or when it’s designed. One thing for sure, he will extend plays in and out of the pocket with his feet so the Lions will have to be prepared for that.

Despite the offense having plenty of struggles in the game, they did score on three straight drives. Saints defensive penalties aside, that’s impressive for any team that was down 17-0 in the 4th quarter.

So with that, I want to focus on a great back shoulder throw from Jordan Love to Romeo Doubs. On the play above, you’ll see how the Packers are aligned in a trips left formation on a 3rd and 3 from the Saints 8-yard line. At the bottom of the screen, you’ll see Romeo Doubs (WR 87) matched up in man coverage.

Once the ball is snapped, Love throws to the back shoulder of Doubs on a fade route. It’s a good ball and an even better adjustment by the receiver despite the tight coverage from the defender. If the Packers are faced with any type of red zone opportunities against the Lions on Thursday night, I’d expect them to attempt this type of throw to either Doubs, Musgrave or Watson.

Overall, the improvements made by the Detroit Lions defense are encouraging. In Week 3, they held the Falcons to just 2.8 yards per play but Jordan Love appears to be a touch better than Desmond Ridder. However, if the Lions are able to bring the quarterback down another six or seven times, it’s possible for the Lions to limit the Packers offense like they did with the Falcons.

So far this season, Love has earned a 65.3 PFF grade but the tools are there for him to have a big day at any time.

Personally, I think the key for the Lions is to continue to stop the run. If the Packers run game can’t get going, it should prevent Love from getting in some type of rhythm. It makes their offense one-dimensional, and that’s never good for any quarterback.

This season, the Lions offense is 5th best in stopping the run with only 72.0 rushing yards allowed per game. In addition to that, the Packers only average 3.4 yards per carry and have only averaged 90.3 rushing yards per game. Keep in mind, they’ve been without running back Aaron Jones for two games so if he does play tonight, he could rejuvenate the Packers offense that desperately needs it.

